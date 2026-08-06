Trump says US has massive munitions stockpile amid scrutiny over Iran war supplies
US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports of ammunition shortages, warning of action against alleged “leakers”, as Iran says it has reached an agreement with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, oil prices are hovering near $80 a barrel, gold continues its upward run to reach Dh516.25 per gram for 24-karat in the UAE, and regional travel shows signs of recovery with Qatar Airways set to resume flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil from August 8.
Amid shifting regional dynamics, Pakistan is also stepping up Gulf diplomacy, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visiting Saudi Arabia as Islamabad supports efforts to ease tensions and strengthen regional ties.
Pakistan has intensified its diplomatic engagement in the Middle East, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arriving in Saudi Arabia for a three-day official visit from August 6-8.
The visit comes as Islamabad seeks to support de-escalation efforts in the Gulf, encourage renewed dialogue between the United States and Iran, and strengthen ties with regional partners.
India has approved a $2.5 billion programme to expand domestic biogas production as the country seeks to reduce reliance on imported energy.
The move comes after disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict highlighted India’s vulnerability to energy supply shocks, with restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz affecting fuel imports.
India, the world’s third-largest oil importer and second-largest LPG buyer, is looking to increase the use of cleaner domestic energy sources through the initiative.
Travelling from the UAE remains largely smooth, but passengers should continue monitoring updates as airlines adjust schedules amid the evolving regional security situation.
While most flights are operating normally, some routes across the Gulf continue to face delays, cancellations or temporary suspensions.
Qatar Airways resumes Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil flights
Qatar Airways will resume scheduled flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil from August 8 as the airline continues restoring its regional network.
The resumption will reconnect travellers with key Gulf destinations, offering more options for passengers travelling for business, leisure and family visits.
International travel advisories remain in place
Authorities continue to advise travellers to stay updated as the regional security situation develops.
The US has issued a worldwide security advisory warning of possible flight disruptions, including cancellations and airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin until August 31, while the UK's Foreign Office has advised travellers to monitor official guidance.
Airlines are continuing to follow operational guidance linked to regional airspace restrictions.
President Donald Trump said the United States has “massive amounts” of munitions, following reports about pressure on Pentagon stockpiles during the war with Iran.
Trump’s remarks came amid continued scrutiny over US military resources and operations in the region.
Iran’s Acting Defence Minister Brigadier General Majid Ebn-e-Reza said the country’s armed forces are prepared to respond to external security threats, crediting Iran’s domestic defence sector for its military readiness.
He said Iran’s forces are equipped to respond to threats and warned that countries relying on foreign military suppliers would find Iran’s indigenous technology superior.
The comments came amid renewed tensions between Tehran and Washington following Trump’s latest warnings of possible action against Iran.
Kuwait’s Education Ministry has ordered the closure of an Iranian private school, revoking its operating licence.
The decision takes effect immediately, meaning the school will not accept new students for the 2026/2027 academic year.
The ministry has urged parents to transfer their children to other schools and said it will support a smooth transition to ensure students’ education is not disrupted.
Officials said the move followed regulations governing private schools and reports from the ministry’s General Department of Private Education.
The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said the Israeli military launched 113 projectiles into southern Lebanon on Wednesday, marking the highest single-day count recorded by the peacekeeping mission since June 21.
UNIFIL said the increase in activity was a violation of Lebanese airspace and came as peacekeepers continued monitoring military movements and developments on the ground.
The reported surge follows a period of heightened tensions ahead of the June 26 “pilot zone” withdrawal agreement between Israel and Lebanon.
Meanwhile, delegations from Israel and Lebanon have begun a third round of negotiations in Rome, according to Italian media, after renewed Israeli strikes delayed the talks temporarily.
A Houthi missile attack on government forces in Yemen’s Marib province left at least 45 personnel dead or injured, according to a Yemeni military official cited by AFP.
The missile struck troops during their morning formation at a military camp, the official said.