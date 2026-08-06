Meanwhile, oil prices are hovering near $80 a barrel, gold continues its upward run to reach Dh516.25 per gram for 24-karat in the UAE, and regional travel shows signs of recovery with Qatar Airways set to resume flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil from August 8.

US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports of ammunition shortages, warning of action against alleged “leakers”, as Iran says it has reached an agreement with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz.

The visit comes as Islamabad seeks to support de-escalation efforts in the Gulf, encourage renewed dialogue between the United States and Iran, and strengthen ties with regional partners.

Pakistan has intensified its diplomatic engagement in the Middle East, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arriving in Saudi Arabia for a three-day official visit from August 6-8.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer and second-largest LPG buyer, is looking to increase the use of cleaner domestic energy sources through the initiative.

The move comes after disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict highlighted India’s vulnerability to energy supply shocks, with restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz affecting fuel imports.

While most flights are operating normally, some routes across the Gulf continue to face delays, cancellations or temporary suspensions.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin until August 31, while the UK's Foreign Office has advised travellers to monitor official guidance.

The US has issued a worldwide security advisory warning of possible flight disruptions, including cancellations and airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.

President Donald Trump said the United States has “massive amounts” of munitions, following reports about pressure on Pentagon stockpiles during the war with Iran.

He said Iran’s forces are equipped to respond to threats and warned that countries relying on foreign military suppliers would find Iran’s indigenous technology superior.

The ministry has urged parents to transfer their children to other schools and said it will support a smooth transition to ensure students’ education is not disrupted.

Meanwhile, delegations from Israel and Lebanon have begun a third round of negotiations in Rome, according to Italian media, after renewed Israeli strikes delayed the talks temporarily.

UNIFIL said the increase in activity was a violation of Lebanese airspace and came as peacekeepers continued monitoring military movements and developments on the ground.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said the Israeli military launched 113 projectiles into southern Lebanon on Wednesday, marking the highest single-day count recorded by the peacekeeping mission since June 21.

A Houthi missile attack on government forces in Yemen’s Marib province left at least 45 personnel dead or injured, according to a Yemeni military official cited by AFP.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.