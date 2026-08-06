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Eight Arab, Muslim nations condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza healthcare facilities

Foreign ministers urge action to protect civilians and preserve Gaza ceasefire roadmap

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Eight Arab, Muslim nations condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza healthcare facilities
Gulf News

Dubai: The Foreign ministers of the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, including attacks on healthcare facilities, civilian infrastructure and civilians, saying the actions breach international law and threaten efforts to advance a ceasefire.

In a joint statement, the ministers said the continued attacks undermine international and regional efforts to implement the second phase of the Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza conflict, following US President Donald Trump's announcement that Palestinian factions had accepted the roadmap, including provisions on the confinement of weapons.

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The ministers said protecting civilians, safeguarding medical facilities and humanitarian workers, and ensuring the immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza were legal obligations under international humanitarian law.

They also said the situation in Gaza could not be separated from settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, settlement expansion and unilateral measures in occupied Jerusalem, which they said undermine the prospects of a two-state solution.

The ministers called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take effective measures to ensure Israel complies with international law, hold those responsible for serious violations accountable, protect civilians and preserve the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

They also rejected any attempt to annex the Occupied Palestinian Territory, impose Israeli sovereignty over it or forcibly displace Palestinians, reiterating that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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