Foreign ministers urge action to protect civilians and preserve Gaza ceasefire roadmap
Dubai: The Foreign ministers of the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip, including attacks on healthcare facilities, civilian infrastructure and civilians, saying the actions breach international law and threaten efforts to advance a ceasefire.
In a joint statement, the ministers said the continued attacks undermine international and regional efforts to implement the second phase of the Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza conflict, following US President Donald Trump's announcement that Palestinian factions had accepted the roadmap, including provisions on the confinement of weapons.
The ministers said protecting civilians, safeguarding medical facilities and humanitarian workers, and ensuring the immediate and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza were legal obligations under international humanitarian law.
They also said the situation in Gaza could not be separated from settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, settlement expansion and unilateral measures in occupied Jerusalem, which they said undermine the prospects of a two-state solution.
The ministers called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take effective measures to ensure Israel complies with international law, hold those responsible for serious violations accountable, protect civilians and preserve the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.
They also rejected any attempt to annex the Occupied Palestinian Territory, impose Israeli sovereignty over it or forcibly displace Palestinians, reiterating that a just and lasting peace can only be achieved through a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.