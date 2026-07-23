UAE, Saudi Arabia and allies condemn Israeli actions at Al Aqsa Mosque

Abu Dhabi: The Foreign Ministers of the UAE, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the State of Qatar condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli escalation at Al Aqsa Mosque / Al Haram Al Sharif, particularly the continued mass settlers’ incursions led by extremist Israeli ministers, into Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif under the protection of the Israeli forces, the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards, the erection by Israeli police of two tents, and all other inflammatory acts. They stress that these provocative and unacceptable actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, the relevant United Nations resolutions, and the historical and legal status quo at the holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem.