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Jared Kushner to visit Israel to bridge gaps on Gaza plan

Trump's envoy and son-in-law seeks to revive Gaza disarmament plan rejected by Netanyahu

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AFP
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Jared Kushner, son-in-law and advisor to President Donald Trump.
Jared Kushner, son-in-law and advisor to President Donald Trump.
AFP

Jerusalem: US President Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law Jared Kushner will visit Israel next week in hopes of bridging gaps on a Gaza plan rejected by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, officials said Friday.

Kushner and Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for Gaza of Trump's so-called Board of Peace implementing the deal, will visit both Israel and key mediator Egypt.

The trip comes after Netanyahu publicly rejected a 15-point plan announced by Mladenov in which Hamas agreed to hand over its weapons to a new Palestinian governing committee in Gaza.

A Board of Peace official said Kushner and Mladenov hoped for "constructive conversations" on advancing Trump's overall peace plan that began with the October 2025 declaration of a ceasefire, which has reduced but not ended Israeli strikes in Gaza.

"The United States and Israel agree on the end state, which is a demilitarised Hamas," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"We will hear the concerns that have been raised and talk about next steps. What is critical is that we both agree on the desired outcome and are finding ways to accelerate progress."

The latest part of the Gaza plan, to which Hamas agreed in late July, would start a phased Israeli withdrawal from much of the Gaza Strip, according to an initial version released by the Board of Peace.

Mladenov later backtracked and said that Israel would not need to pull out troops until a complete Hamas disarmament.

Netanyahu had vowed no pullout and has voiced scepticism that Hamas would disarm, saying it should destroy weapons in a verifiable way.

Related Topics:
GazaPalestine

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