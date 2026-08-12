GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Israel carries out first Gaza strike in more than week, one killed

The strike killed Mohanad Saada and wounded 5 other people, according to the civil defence

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
An internally displaced Palestinian man walks past the rubble of buildings destroyed by the Israeli military, in Khan Yunis southern Gaza Strip.
An internally displaced Palestinian man walks past the rubble of buildings destroyed by the Israeli military, in Khan Yunis southern Gaza Strip.
AFP

Israel on Wednesday carried out its first air strike in more than a week in Gaza, both sides said, breaking a relative lull as the United States pressed a peace plan.

The Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas commander, charging that he had been planning attacks against Israeli forces operating in the war-battered territory.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"The terrorist was struck in an aerial strike in order to remove the threat to IDF troops," a military statement said, adding that it tried to mitigate civilian harm.

Gaza's civil defence agency, a rescue service under Hamas, said the strike in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip targeted civilians riding in a tuk-tuk. 

The strike killed Mohanad Saada, whose body was "torn to pieces", and wounded five other people, according to the civil defence agency and Al-Shifa Hospital.

A witness said Saada was among a group of workers who were repairing a wall damaged by Israeli shelling.

"It is true that Israeli airstrikes and assassinations had almost completely ceased for over a week, but today the occupation resumed its aerial bombardment," civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.

Israel had not carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since August 3, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a "major milestone" in his plan to end the war.

Hamas had announced that it would disarm by giving its weapons to a nascent Palestinian governing committee. Trump's "Board of Peace", in charge of implementing the ceasefire deal, had initially announced that Israel in turn would start a phased withdrawal from much of the Gaza Strip.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday publicly rejected the deal and vowed no Israeli pullout, even after the Board of Peace reassured him that Israel would not have to withdraw until complete Hamas disarmament.

Despite the statements by Netanyahu, who faces pushback from his right-wing base on Gaza ahead of tight elections in October, Israel had been seen as largely complying with the Trump plan by avoiding major strikes.

The two sides agreed to a ceasefire pushed by Trump in October, after which Israel reduced but did not end military operations. 

Israeli operations in Gaza have killed 1,259 Palestinians since the ceasefire, according to the territory's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

The Israeli army has reported five deaths in its ranks during the same period.

Related Topics:
Gaza

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Representative Image (FilePhoto/Reuters)

Qatar, Egypt, Turkiye condemn Israel actions in Gaza

2m read
Palestinian children play next to tents in a makeshift camp for displaced people set up on the beach in Gaza City. Despite an October 10 ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence as both the Israeli military and Hamas accuse one another of breaching the truce.

Israeli strikes kill 13 in Gaza

2m read
Palestinian residential salvage what they can from an apartment targeted in overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on August 2, 2026.

Israel: Serious concerns with Hamas disarmament deal

3m read
Palestinians salvage their belongings from the rubble of a building and tents destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Trump announces deal for Hamas to disarm in Gaza

6m read