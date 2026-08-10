Egypt calls for full Israeli withdrawal, sustained aid access to Gaza

Abdelatty calls for the implementation of all provisions of the Gaza roadmap
Cairo: During a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace Director-General Nikolay Mladenov, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for the implementation of all provisions of the Gaza roadmap, including a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave and sustained humanitarian aid delivery, according to a report by Anadolu news agency.
According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement, Abdelatty and Mladenov discussed developments in Gaza and efforts to implement Trump's peace plan.
The two officials also reviewed arrangements for the deployment of the International Stabilisation Force, which is expected to monitor security during the transitional period.
Abdelatty emphasised the need for ensuring the "full, safe and sustainable" delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and said that a complete Israeli withdrawal would help pave the way for the second phase of the roadmap, including early recovery and reconstruction efforts.
He also called for enabling the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to begin its interim duties within the enclave and stressed the importance of proceeding with plans to deploy the International Stabilisation Force to support security during the transitional period and to preserve the unity of the Palestinian territories.
Anadolu news agency reported that the process should ultimately allow the Palestinian Authority to take up its responsibilities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. He urged all sides to fulfil their commitments and avoid actions that could obstruct progress.
The proposed plan includes transferring Gaza's administration to a Palestinian technocratic committee, deploying an international stabilisation force, placing weapons under the supervision of the National Committee for Gaza Administration, a phased Israeli withdrawal, and reconstruction efforts in the territory.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Israel rejected Trump's 15-point Gaza peace plan and will not withdraw its forces from the enclave until Hamas is "genuinely" disarmed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced.
"Israel rejects the 15-point document," Netanyahu said, referring to a proposal endorsed in late July by Hamas, according to Israeli media.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu emphasised that the Israeli military "will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed, and will continue to thwart threats against our forces and our citizens."
Facing pressure from far-right coalition partners urging a fresh cabinet vote to abandon the peace plan, Netanyahu, who is locked in a competitive electoral race according to opinion polls, noted that Israel remains in discussions with Washington on the issue.
"They have ideas; some of them are acceptable to us, and some are not, and we know how to stand our ground on these matters," he stated.
Trump's 15-point framework outlines a phased strategy aimed at terminating the Gaza conflict, disarming armed factions, withdrawing Israeli troops, and transitioning governance of the strip to a Palestinian technocratic body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.
Under the roadmap, heavy weaponry, arms depots, military sites, and tunnels would be placed under the committee's control, while an international stabilisation force would be deployed to separate Israeli troops from Palestinian-administered areas.
Israeli forces would then withdraw in stages, paving the way for reconstruction and a longer-term political process towards Palestinian self-determination.
However, a core impasse remains: while Trump previously stated that both sides accepted the framework and that Hamas agreed to lay down its arms, Israel insists full demilitarisation of Hamas must precede any troop pullout, even as it continues military strikes despite the ceasefire established last October.