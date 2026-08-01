1,000 days of UAE humanitarian support for the Palestinian people

This was not merely an aid initiative; it was a political and humanitarian message to the entire world that the UAE — founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the symbol of generosity and compassion, on the values of mercy and supporting the vulnerable — remains committed to its principles. The UAE’s historic and steadfast position in support of the Palestinian people is one that is neither shaken by circumstances nor altered by changing realities. It reflects a policy of wisdom that considers preserving the dignity of the Palestinian people and healing their wounds as among the highest forms of humanitarian and political action.