1,000 days of UAE humanitarian support for the Palestinian people

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 marks unprecedented, sustained relief to Gaza
On November 5, 2023, at a time when the world’s hearts were breaking over the suffering in Gaza, as the cries of children, women and the elderly echoed in search of medicine, a piece of bread, and a ray of hope, the United Arab Emirates once again emerged to affirm that humanity knows no borders, and that Palestine is not merely a headline in the news, but a cause deeply rooted in the hearts of the Emirati people.
Under the generous patronage and direct directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, the UAE embarked on a new chapter of its enduring humanitarian legacy, launching the largest relief operation in support of the Palestinian brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip.
This was not merely an aid initiative; it was a political and humanitarian message to the entire world that the UAE — founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the symbol of generosity and compassion, on the values of mercy and supporting the vulnerable — remains committed to its principles. The UAE’s historic and steadfast position in support of the Palestinian people is one that is neither shaken by circumstances nor altered by changing realities. It reflects a policy of wisdom that considers preserving the dignity of the Palestinian people and healing their wounds as among the highest forms of humanitarian and political action.
From Abu Dhabi, the capital of humanitarianism, to Gaza, the land of resilience, extends a bridge of solidarity carrying food, medicine, field hospitals and water — and above all, a sincere message of compassion and an unbreakable commitment: you are not alone. Behind you stands a nation and a leadership that have made humanitarian action an integral part of their identity.
Humanity reached its highest expression, as the UAE emerged as a beacon of hope for the Palestinian people in Gaza. The directives of His Highness to launch Operation “Chivalrous Knight 3” (Operation Gallant Knight 3) brought relief to millions of people facing severe hardship, including those besieged by hunger, poverty and the devastating impact of war. His Highness’s vision transformed into a healing hand for the wounded, and a bridge of light extending from the heart of the UAE to the heart of the affected Strip, easing the burden of one of the darkest and most challenging humanitarian crises in modern history.
The UAE has never stood on the sidelines of global challenges; instead, it has transformed words into meaningful action, proving itself to be a steadfast source of support and a lifeline of relief that continues to flow wherever it is needed.
Today, Operation “Chivalrous Knight 3” completes 1,000 days of uninterrupted humanitarian work. Since its launch, the UAE’s efforts have continued without pause, overcoming complex logistical and political challenges as well as difficult field conditions to ensure the sustainable and large-scale delivery of relief assistance to the people of Gaza through land, air and sea channels.
The operation represents an exceptional milestone in humanitarian history, as the first fully integrated relief operation undertaken by a single country, equipped with all the necessary capabilities and resources to sustain direct humanitarian assistance for 1,000 days amid an active and highly complex war environment.
Through this approach, the UAE has shaped a new model of humanitarian relief — one that separates humanitarian action from political calculations, conflicts, interests and declared or undeclared agendas, ensuring that all efforts remain focused on saving civilian lives and providing essential medical care, food, water and shelter to those most in need.
Operation “Chivalrous Knight 3” has established an unprecedented model in the history of humanitarian relief. The UAE successfully led and implemented this humanitarian mission on the ground through purely Emirati efforts, without significant international involvement in its planning, financing or management. The UAE itself served as the principal financier, supporter and partner to international humanitarian organisations operating in the field.
At a time when many relief efforts faced setbacks, Emirati humanitarian and medical teams reached deep into Gaza amid one of the most intense and devastating conflicts of the 21st century.
The UAE did not limit its efforts to humanitarian bridges alone; it built a comprehensive and sustainable life-support system within the Strip. This included establishing bakeries, hospitals, infrastructure rehabilitation projects, water pipelines and desalination facilities, central kitchens, and support for the education sector, in addition to organising mass wedding ceremonies aimed at empowering the people of Gaza and strengthening their social resilience.
Through this achievement, the UAE has become the only country in modern history to break the traditional model of joint humanitarian assistance during wartime, independently leading the longest and most comprehensive direct and sustained humanitarian support effort.
The UAE’s assistance alone accounted for 46 per cent of the total international aid provided to Gaza.
The UAE has therefore emerged as the leading humanitarian donor, with total aid exceeding $3.12 billion and supplies surpassing 125,000 tonnes of food, medical materials and shelter necessities.
Through its distinctive humanitarian approach, the UAE continues to set a global benchmark in generosity, solidarity and sustainable commitment to humanitarian action.