UAE aid to Gaza reaches $3.12b under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

The humanitarian operation has encompassed dozens of flagship initiatives, most notably the establishment of the UAE Field Hospital inside the Gaza Strip and the launch of the UAE Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish. It has also included a large-scale programme to evacuate wounded patients, those requiring specialised medical treatment, and their companions to hospitals across the UAE. In addition, the operation has supported the operation of field bakeries, community kitchens and water desalination plants, implemented projects to provide safe drinking water, and distributed food parcels, tents, relief supplies and other essential necessities to affected families.