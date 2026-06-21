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UAE sends 786 tonnes of aid to Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Five UAE aid convoys enter Gaza with 64 trucks of food parcels and essential supplies

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Gaza: The UAE, through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, continues its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as five aid convoys entered this week, comprising 64 trucks carrying 786 tonnes of food parcels and shelter supplies.

The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish continues to prepare and dispatch relief assistance on an ongoing basis through an integrated operational system aimed at meeting the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people and ensuring the delivery of aid to beneficiaries inside the Strip.

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These convoys form part of the UAE's continued efforts to alleviate the suffering of those affected in the Gaza Strip by providing essential needs and supporting Palestinian families amid the current humanitarian conditions.

The aid is being delivered in coordination with the Egyptian authorities, contributing to the continued flow of humanitarian and relief assistance into the Strip and strengthening the response to needs on the ground.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 reaffirms the UAE's commitment to continuing its support for the Palestinian people and reflects its longstanding humanitarian approach of extending assistance to those in need and affected communities through the provision of various forms of humanitarian and relief aid.

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