Interior Ministry: Fraudulent offers could be used to steal banking details and money
Dubai: The Ministry of Interior has warned residents against fraudulent social media advertisements offering mobile phones on instalment plans, saying scammers could use the offers to steal banking information and money.
The ministry urged consumers to exercise caution before responding to online promotions and to verify that advertisements and sellers are genuine before making purchases.
Residents should avoid clicking suspicious links and never disclose banking information or one-time passwords (OTPs), it said. Consumers were also advised to buy only from official and authorised retailers.
The warning comes amid continuing efforts by UAE authorities to combat online scams in which criminals impersonate legitimate businesses or use attractive offers to persuade victims to disclose sensitive information.
Meanwhile, Dubai Police shut down 103 fraudulent social media accounts during the second quarter of 2026 amid efforts to tackle online scams, according to recent reports.
UAE authorities have repeatedly warned that fraudsters are using increasingly sophisticated techniques, including fake messages, websites and social media accounts, to obtain personal and banking information. The ministry has previously cautioned residents against sharing verification codes, identification details or banking information in response to suspicious communications.
The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant and verify offers through trusted channels before providing personal details or making payments.