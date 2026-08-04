'Respect the law, embrace the culture': Pakistani influencer shares lessons from his UAE journey

After moving to the UAE, Fahad Asad grew to an online figure with 2.3 million followers
Dubai: For millions scrolling through social media, Fahad Asad is the familiar face behind relatable family stories that entertain without crossing the line. With 2.3 million followers, the Pakistani expatriate has built a digital community around authenticity, humour, and everyday life.
But long before the followers, brand collaborations, and viral videos, he was just another young graduate chasing the same dream that brings thousands of expats to the UAE every year, the chance to build a better future.
Asad came to the UAE looking for opportunity. After graduating from university in the US, he has deliberately chosen the Emirates as the place to begin his career, believing it offered the right environment to grow both professionally and personally.
"I wanted a better life. I think everyone dreams of that and dreams only come true when you actually do something about them," Asad told Gulf News.
"From the very beginning I had made up my mind that I would take my career to a good place."
For him, the UAE has stood out because of its business-friendly environment, strategic location, and multicultural society.
"The UAE gives you real opportunities and it's a place where people from all over the world come to build something."
Since moving to the Emirates in 2010, Asad has built his business, started supporting his family, and established himself as part of the UAE community while remaining connected to his Pakistani roots.
"I am glad I settled in the UAE as a part of the community, while still staying connected to my roots back home."
Although many know him today as a digital creator, Asad's journey into entertainment has begun much earlier. As a child, he has performed in stage shows, but education and work eventually took priority, leaving little room to pursue acting.
Everything has changed with the rise of social media.
"When social media came along, that's exactly what I was looking for. I found a platform where I could use my acting and creative skills again," recalled Asad.
Rather than following popular online trends, he has chosen to create content that reflected everyday family life.
"I've always tried to be real. I make content that people can relate to, and I think that's why it went viral."
Moreover, Asad has made a conscious decision to keep his videos suitable for audiences of all ages.
"I only make family content with no vulgarity. Instead of just doing lip-syncs or walking videos, I started making story-based content. My stories are simple and they grab people's attention."
Consistency has been just as important as creativity.
"I started taking part in different community events, which gave me more popularity. I'm involved in different sports too, especially cricket. That has helped people know me more as well. In short, being consistent, staying real, and connecting with people is what has worked for me."
Building a successful online career has come with its share of challenges. One of which has been assembling the right creative team.
"If you want to do good work, you need a good team. It took me some time to find the right people, but eventually I built one," explained Asad.
Additionally, he has invested in improving every aspect of his content, from stronger storytelling to better production quality.
"I had to work on the quality of my content, better scripts, better videography, everything. Alhamdulillah, I've taken care of that over time."
Equally important has been understanding the UAE's laws and community standards.
"Another challenge was understanding and following UAE laws and community guidelines for content. I studied them properly and have always made sure my content stays within those rules."
He has also sought collaborations with other creators and worked towards partnerships with major brands.
"It was also important to collaborate with other influencers and artists, and I did that too. At the same time, I wanted to work with big brands and platforms, and Alhamdulillah I've been able to do that as well."
Looking back, Asad has noted that the greatest challenge was maintaining discipline over the long term.
"The biggest challenge was staying professional, dedicated, and consistent. All of these experiences taught me patience, discipline, and the value of community."
Living in one of the world's most diverse countries has also changed the way Asad thinks and creates.
He has bared that interacting with people of different nationalities has broadened his perspective and helped him understand audiences from different backgrounds.
"This environment fuels my creativity and helps me connect with audiences by understanding and respecting different backgrounds, allowing me to create more inclusive and engaging content."
Beyond entertainment, Asad believes social media carries responsibility. He tries to use his platform to promote education, entrepreneurship, and positive values.
"I try to give back by supporting education and entrepreneurship wherever I can. Through my content and stories, I always try to show people what is right and what is wrong and give positive messages that people can actually use in their daily lives," said Asad.
He has consistently reminded his followers to respect the law and the community because that is what keeps the nation strong and welcoming.
"I encourage people, especially the younger ones, to keep learning and growing, because education opens doors."
More than 15 years after arriving in the UAE, Asad has highlighted that the country has given him more than an online platform with millions of followers. It has shaped the values he now hopes to pass on to others.
"Stay open-minded, work hard, and build genuine connections. Be respectful, follow the rules, and give back when you get the chance."
Those principles have been the foundation of everything he has achieved.
"The UAE is a country full of opportunities. It's diverse, safe, and full of people from all over the world. If you embrace it with the right mindset, you can grow a lot here."
For Asad, lasting success isn't measured by followers, fame, or business achievements alone. It comes from becoming part of the community, respecting its values, and contributing to the place that gave you an opportunity to grow.