How this Syrian expat's love for animals shaped his 44-year journey in the UAE

Caring for animals is his way of giving back to the country he has called home since 1972
Dubai: When Dr. Faisal Shaheen arrived in the UAE in 1972, Abu Dhabi was still in the early stages of its transformation into the modern city it is today. More than five decades later, the Syrian expat has become one of the capital’s most familiar faces among pet owners, a veterinarian trusted by generations of families.
Driven by a lifelong love for animals, Shaheen went on to establish New Veterinary Clinic in 1981, today recognised as Abu Dhabi’s longest-established private veterinary clinic. Over the past 44 years, he has treated various animals, from household cats and dogs to parrots, reptiles, and rare exotic pets.
But for Shaheen, veterinary medicine has never been just about treating animals. It has always been about helping people too.
Throughout his journey, Shaheen has witnessed emotional moments that stay with him long after the clinic doors close, worried owners waiting anxiously for updates, emergency surgeries late at night, and families overwhelmed with relief after their pets recover.
“I love animals. My love to treat treat them and see their families happy when their pet is well again puts a smile on my face. If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life,” Shaheen told Gulf News.
Even after more than four decades in practice, he still personally answers emergency calls instead of directing pet owners to a call centre, something many long-time clients say sets him apart.
“I have countless stories of when we are thankfully able to save a pet and the relief it brings to families always makes it worth it for me.”
Shaheen has highlighted that the UAE gave him the opportunity to build both a successful career and a meaningful life.
“The UAE has been welcoming for expatriates to establish businesses and the challenges have honestly been minimal. The ease of establishing a business here encourages expats to do it,” shared Shaheen.
Over the years, he has watched the country’s veterinary sector evolve alongside changing attitudes towards pets and animal welfare.
Today, more UAE residents see pets as members of the family, investing greater care in their health and wellbeing.
“Residents have shown positive attitudes towards pet ownership and animal care as the UAE continues to ensure animal care and welfare is of utmost priority.”
According to Shaheen, his work has always been rooted in gratitude towards the UAE.
“This lovely country has welcomed me since 1972. I’ve always felt it is my duty to try and at least return the favour by contributing positively to this society. And what better way to do that than to ensure the welfare of our animals and pets here,” exclaimed Shaheen.
That sense of responsibility continues to guide his work every day. Whether treating a routine case or handling a midnight emergency, his focus has always remained the same, ensuring the best possible outcome for the animal and peace of mind for its owner.
“The main thing I focus on is ensuring a positive outcome after our treatment of the pet. With that attitude, I try my best to approach it with the utmost care and attention to detail.”
As he reflects on his 44-year journey in Abu Dhabi, Shaheen has expressed hope that people remember him not only as a veterinarian, but as someone who made a positive difference to the community.
“I hope people remember my work and my contribution as one that has helped people and animals lives for the better. It has always been my passion and I hope I have done and made this community proud,” said Shaheen.
His journey has been shaped by compassion, dedication, and gratitude to the UAE, a country he proudly calls home.