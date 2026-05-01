UAB well-positioned as UAE banking sector shows resilience, says Chairman

He described 2025 as a “defining inflection point” for the bank, with net profit rising 45 per cent year-on-year to Dh438 million. This was accompanied by a return on equity of 16 per cent and an improvement in the cost-to-income ratio to 46 per cent.

The bank also remains aligned with Central Bank guidance to ensure the continued flow of credit to the economy, particularly during periods when access to financing is critical for businesses and individuals.

He said UAB actively contributes to strengthening the country’s financial infrastructure through collaboration with key initiatives, including the roll-out of Jaywan cards in partnership with Al Etihad Payments, as well as integration with AANI, the UAE’s instant payments platform, and Buna, the regional cross-border payments system.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stands at 20.4 per cent, comfortably above regulatory requirements, while its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio has declined sharply from 8.2 per cent at the end of 2022 to less than 3 per cent today.

He highlighted the Central Bank’s Financial Institutions Resilience Package (FIRP) as a significant step in strengthening the system’s ability to maintain credit flows during periods of uncertainty. Backed by foreign exchange reserves exceeding Dh1 trillion, the UAE’s financial system remains well-positioned to absorb shocks while supporting economic activity.

In an interview with Gulf News, Sheikh Mohammed said the sector’s stability is supported by prudent oversight from the Central Bank of the UAE and forward-looking initiatives designed to safeguard financial resilience and sustain economic momentum.

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