Sheikh Mohamed sends Eid Al Adha greetings

UAE President congratulates rulers, residents and Muslims around the world
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulates the Rulers of the emirates, its people, and residents on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
In a statement on X, Sheikh Mohamed said, "I congratulate my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, all those who call the UAE home, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. We pray that God bestows his blessings on our nation and grants peace, stability, and prosperity to all."