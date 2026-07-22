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UAE-Saudi ties built on shared history and common destiny, says Al Hamed

National Media Office chairman says responsible media must safeguard the relationship

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE and Saudi Arabia hailed as united by common destiny and regional vision
UAE and Saudi Arabia hailed as united by common destiny and regional vision
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Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, has reaffirmed the strength of relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, saying they are rooted in a shared history and enduring fraternal bonds between two brotherly peoples united by a common destiny.

In a post on X, Sheikh Abdulla said the relationship continues to be strengthened by the wise leadership of both countries, whose close coordination and clear vision are advancing a future that serves the interests of their peoples and the wider region. 

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He added that responsible media has a duty to reflect this reality objectively and confront any attempts to undermine or misrepresent it.

His remarks followed a post by Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, who shared a photograph of Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi Defence Minister, with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court. 

Al Sheikh wrote that Saudi Arabia and the UAE share "brotherly relations and a deeply rooted partnership."

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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