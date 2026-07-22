National Media Office chairman says responsible media must safeguard the relationship
Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, has reaffirmed the strength of relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, saying they are rooted in a shared history and enduring fraternal bonds between two brotherly peoples united by a common destiny.
In a post on X, Sheikh Abdulla said the relationship continues to be strengthened by the wise leadership of both countries, whose close coordination and clear vision are advancing a future that serves the interests of their peoples and the wider region.
He added that responsible media has a duty to reflect this reality objectively and confront any attempts to undermine or misrepresent it.
His remarks followed a post by Turki Al Sheikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, who shared a photograph of Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi Defence Minister, with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
Al Sheikh wrote that Saudi Arabia and the UAE share "brotherly relations and a deeply rooted partnership."