Saudi Arabia rejects Houthi claims, vows to protect shipping under international law

Saudi Arabia highlights UN-backed inspections, rejects claims of restricting ports
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has strongly rejected accusations by Yemen’s Houthi movement that it is blockading the Yemeni people and imposing restrictions on maritime navigation, emphasizing that such claims are false and that it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its vessels in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the kingdom had worked alongside Yemen’s internationally recognised government in recent years to ease humanitarian suffering through development projects, budget support and fuel supplies for power generation.
It added that more than 300 ships carrying food, fuel, construction materials and other goods had entered the northern Yemeni ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa during the first half of 2026, while inspections continued under UN Security Council Resolution 2216 to prevent weapons smuggling.
The ministry accused the Houthis of worsening Yemen’s humanitarian and economic crisis through attacks on civilian infrastructure and commercial shipping, citing the 2020 strike on Aden airport, attacks on southern oil export terminals in 2022, the seizure of four Yemenia Airways aircraft and assaults on merchant vessels in the Red Sea.
It said such actions had undermined the Yemeni government’s finances, disrupted travel and deepened hardship in areas under Houthi control.
Saudi Arabia reiterated that its policy is focused on achieving peace in Yemen and supporting UN-led efforts, including the proposed roadmap accepted by Yemen’s government but not formally endorsed by the Houthis.
The kingdom also called on the international community to enforce relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolutions 2216 and 2722, while reaffirming its continued support for the Yemeni people and their legitimate government.