Sheikh Hamdan meets global gaming leaders to shape Dubai's next growth phase

Crown Prince backs Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 as pillar of digital economy
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, attended the Dubai Gaming Retreat, where he met representatives from 80 of the world's leading local and international gaming companies as the emirate steps up efforts to become a global hub for the industry.
The retreat, organised by the Dubai Media Council, brought together key players from across the gaming sector to identify shared priorities and help shape the next phase of the industry's development in Dubai.
In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said the event is part of Dubai's commitment to becoming "the world's new hub for the gaming industry" and a destination for the world's leading talent, companies and investments in the fast-growing sector.
He said discussions focused on defining common priorities that would support the industry's future growth and strengthen Dubai's position as a global centre for gaming innovation.
Sheikh Hamdan also expressed confidence in the team led by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to continue advancing Dubai's media ecosystem.
"We have full confidence in the team led by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to continue advancing Dubai's media ecosystem by building the infrastructure, policies and regulatory frameworks needed to transform innovative ideas into global success stories," Sheikh Hamdan said.
Dubai Gaming Retreat
The Dubai Gaming Retreat is a one-day industry gathering organised by the Dubai Media Council that brings together gaming executives, developers, creators, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts to help shape the future of Dubai's gaming sector.
Hosted at the Museum of the Future, the event featured panel discussions, interactive sessions and networking opportunities designed to encourage collaboration across gaming, technology and the creative industries.
The retreat supports the emirate's ambition to establish itself as a global gaming hub under the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, which seeks to position gaming as a key pillar of the digital economy by attracting talent, fostering innovation, supporting entrepreneurship and encouraging international partnerships.
Gaming has become one of Dubai's fastest-growing digital industries, driven by government investment, advanced digital infrastructure and an expanding community of developers, creators and esports professionals. The retreat provided a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas, build partnerships and help shape the next phase of the sector's growth in Dubai.