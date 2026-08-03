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Dubai forms Media Narrative Committee to unify emirate's global media narrative

Formed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed to strengthen Dubai's global impact of key messages

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.
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Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has announced the formation of the Dubai Media Narrative Committee, a new body tasked with developing a unified framework for the emirate's strategic communications and strengthening the global impact of its key messages.

Sheikh Ahmed said the committee would define the overarching framework for Dubai's core messages in line with the emirate's international standing, describing the move as a strategic milestone in the Dubai Media Council's efforts to build an integrated and consistent media narrative.

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He said the initiative aims to ensure coherence across Dubai's communications, amplify their global reach and present a narrative inspired by the leadership's vision that tells the emirate's story "with confidence and clarity".

"This marks a strategic milestone in the efforts of the Dubai Media Council to create an integrated framework that ensures consistency of key messages, enhances their global impact, and reinforces a media narrative inspired by the leaderships’ vision — one that tells Dubai's story with confidence and clarity", Sheikh Ahmed added.

The committee will be chaired by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and comprises senior representatives from key government entities, including the Dubai Media Council, Dubai Chambers, Dubai Economy and Tourism, Digital Dubai, the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and the General Secretariat of The Executive Council.

"Exceptional cities are the ones that shape their own destinies", Sheikh Ahmed said, adding that coherent messaging broadens its impact while credibility earns global trust.

He said Dubai would continue to develop a media narrative that reflects its achievements, keeps pace with its ambitions and reinforces its position as a global model for shaping the future.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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