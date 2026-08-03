Formed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed to strengthen Dubai's global impact of key messages
Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has announced the formation of the Dubai Media Narrative Committee, a new body tasked with developing a unified framework for the emirate's strategic communications and strengthening the global impact of its key messages.
Sheikh Ahmed said the committee would define the overarching framework for Dubai's core messages in line with the emirate's international standing, describing the move as a strategic milestone in the Dubai Media Council's efforts to build an integrated and consistent media narrative.
He said the initiative aims to ensure coherence across Dubai's communications, amplify their global reach and present a narrative inspired by the leadership's vision that tells the emirate's story "with confidence and clarity".
"This marks a strategic milestone in the efforts of the Dubai Media Council to create an integrated framework that ensures consistency of key messages, enhances their global impact, and reinforces a media narrative inspired by the leaderships’ vision — one that tells Dubai's story with confidence and clarity", Sheikh Ahmed added.
The committee will be chaired by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and comprises senior representatives from key government entities, including the Dubai Media Council, Dubai Chambers, Dubai Economy and Tourism, Digital Dubai, the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and the General Secretariat of The Executive Council.
"Exceptional cities are the ones that shape their own destinies", Sheikh Ahmed said, adding that coherent messaging broadens its impact while credibility earns global trust.
He said Dubai would continue to develop a media narrative that reflects its achievements, keeps pace with its ambitions and reinforces its position as a global model for shaping the future.