Leaders praised the UAE media's role in national unity at the 11th Emirati Media Forum
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, honoured more than 100 national media organisations, Emirati media leaders, professionals and content creators in recognition of their role in strengthening public awareness and trust during recent regional developments.
Speaking at the opening of the 11th Emirati Media Forum, Sheikh Ahmed praised the professionalism and national commitment demonstrated by the UAE media during what he described as an exceptional period, saying their coordinated efforts helped foster national unity and provide accurate information to the public.
“We thank the UAE media for demonstrating the highest standards of professionalism in exceptional circumstances,” Sheikh Ahmed said. “UAE media played a clear role in strengthening national unity and reinforcing the values of commitment and responsibility.”
The event was attended by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Authority; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, which organised the forum.
The gathering brought together senior media executives, editors-in-chief, writers, thinkers, influencers and Emirati content creators.
Sheikh Ahmed called on national media institutions to continue contributing to public awareness, promoting national values and empowering younger generations.
“We count on national media to support the UAE’s development journey and reinforce its leadership across fields, contributing to a more secure and prosperous future,” he said.
He added that the Emirati Media Forum would continue to play a key role in conveying the UAE’s message to the world and highlighting the principles underpinning the country’s international partnerships, which are based on mutual respect and constructive cooperation.
Mona Al Marri said the recognition reflects the leadership’s appreciation of the media as a key partner in the UAE’s development and an important contributor to social cohesion, public trust and awareness.
“This recognition carries an important message that the media will continue to play a vital role in reinforcing the values and principles upon which the Union was built, and which have formed the foundation of the UAE’s success story and constructive engagement with the world,” she said.
She added that the UAE’s coordinated approach to media and communications during exceptional circumstances had enabled institutions and government entities to deliver a unified and credible message that reflected the country’s preparedness and resilience.
Media professionals honoured during the ceremony expressed appreciation for the recognition, describing it as a testament to the leadership’s support for excellence and professional journalism.
They reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of integrity, objectivity, transparency and accuracy, while emphasising the importance of providing timely information from trusted sources to counter misinformation and misleading narratives.
The 11th Emirati Media Forum underscored the importance of safeguarding the UAE’s security, stability and achievements, while highlighting the role of national media in strengthening unity, building public confidence and supporting the country’s continued development.