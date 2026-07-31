UAE prepares 150 Emirati scholarship students for studies abroad

Updated framework aligns overseas studies with UAE development priorities
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has held an orientation forum for 150 Emirati students preparing to begin their studies abroad under the National Scholarship Programme.
Held under the slogan “From the UAE to the World… Determination and Ambition,” the forum introduced students and their parents to the academic, administrative and personal support available during their studies.
The event was attended by senior officials, representatives of higher education authorities, strategic partners, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE Fatwa Council.
Dr Ahmed Sultan Al Shuaibi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said the scholarship programme is one of the UAE’s main investments in developing national talent.
He said success is not measured only by earning a university degree, but also by the quality of the institution, the importance of the chosen field and the contribution students make after returning home.
“You do not represent yourselves alone. You represent the UAE, its values and its national identity wherever you are,” he told the students.
“The ministry will be your partner throughout this journey, monitoring your progress and providing the support you need.”
The forum included sessions on administrative procedures, student services and living abroad.
Current scholarship students also shared their experiences and answered questions, while representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE Fatwa Council delivered awareness sessions.
The programme also highlighted the role of parents in supporting students throughout their studies.
The ministry received 2,767 scholarship applications in 2026, with 244 students awarded scholarships so far this year.
The programme currently supports 596 students studying across 22 countries, while 116 scholarship students have graduated since the beginning of 2026.
Students are studying in fields linked to the UAE’s development priorities and labour market needs, including engineering, technology, medicine, life sciences, social sciences and management.
The ministry has also signed agreements with 11 national organisations to provide 160 scholarship opportunities for Emirati students in priority fields.
Officials said these partnerships aim to connect scholarship students with future career opportunities and ensure their qualifications meet the needs of key sectors.
The ministry recently introduced an updated scholarship framework that focuses on nationally important fields and provides students with academic, administrative and social support from admission until graduation and their return to the UAE.