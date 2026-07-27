Countries around the world continue to face increasingly complex emergencies
The UAE has launched the National Readiness Forum for the First Line of Defence and First Responders, a new initiative aimed at strengthening the country’s ability to respond to emergencies, crises and disasters while building a nationwide culture of preparedness.
Held under the theme “Together for a Nation Ready,” the forum is part of the UAE National Programme for Medical Readiness and Response (Jahiziah) and is organised in collaboration with the National Training Institute (Tadreeb).
The programme brings together employees from government and private organisations, healthcare professionals, ambulance teams, civil defence, police, occupational health and safety officers, staff working in critical infrastructure, schools and universities, as well as volunteers and first responders.
Participants who complete the programme will receive a certificate issued jointly by the Jahiziah Academy and the European Centre for Disaster Medicine.
A key part of the initiative is the Community Readiness programme, which aims to train one million community responders across the UAE to provide life-saving assistance during the critical minutes before emergency teams arrive.
The training will be delivered through four progressive levels supported by a unified digital platform, allowing wider community participation.
The forum reflects the UAE’s wider efforts to move beyond responding to emergencies and focus on improving readiness before incidents occur by expanding training, strengthening coordination and encouraging greater community involvement.
Officials said equipping teachers, employees, volunteers and community members with emergency response skills can help save lives and reduce pressure on emergency services during the first moments of an incident.
The seven-hour programme combines classroom learning with practical training, including three hours of specialist lectures followed by four hours of field exercises and realistic emergency simulations.
Participants will receive training in risk assessment, incident management, advanced first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), safe evacuation procedures, crowd management, hazardous materials response and crisis communication.
The practical exercises are designed to simulate emergencies in workplaces, critical facilities and residential communities, helping participants develop skills they can apply in real-life situations.
The initiative comes as countries around the world continue to face increasingly complex emergencies, including natural disasters, industrial incidents, health crises and climate-related events.
Officials said the National Readiness Forum represents another step in strengthening the UAE’s national preparedness framework by promoting prevention, improving coordination between government and private-sector organisations, and encouraging communities to play a greater role in emergency response.