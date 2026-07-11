UAE's 'Community Readiness' programme to train one million responders for emergencies and disasters

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Programme (Jaheziya) has launched the unified and integrated national programme for community preparedness and response, "Community Readiness", with the aim of training and qualifying one million community responders from members of the public, volunteers, students, employees and community teams, enabling them to provide safe and organised initial response during the first critical minutes of emergencies, crises and disasters until the arrival of the competent authorities and frontline response teams.