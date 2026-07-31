UAE opens nominations for inaugural Year Of Award

The Award establishes a permanent national framework that ensures the continued legacy of every UAE Year Of theme through a unified evaluation framework and an annual recognition programme held during the UAE Government Annual Meetings. It comprises five categories reflecting the many ways individuals and organisations contribute to each annual theme: Main Award, Collective Contribution, Government Champion, Private Sector Champion, and Civil Sector Champion, recognising initiatives and contributions that support the annual themes of the UAE Year Of initiative. The inaugural edition of the Award is being delivered in collaboration with the Ministry of Family, reflecting its role in advancing the objectives of this year’s theme.