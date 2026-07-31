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UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian hostile attack on Kuwait

MoFA affirms hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait

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File Photo: Plume of black smoke billowing over the town of Mangaf, south of Kuwait City.
File Photo: Plume of black smoke billowing over the town of Mangaf, south of Kuwait City.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed Iranian hostile attack targeting the brotherly State of Kuwait with drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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