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UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian hostile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

Foreign Ministry warns Iranian aggression endangers regional security and stability

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UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian hostile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

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