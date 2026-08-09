Parents urged to watch for suspicious packages and unusual behaviour among children
Abu Dhabi: Drug traffickers are using increasingly deceptive methods, including sweets, A4 paper and unidentified deliveries, to target children and teenagers, the National Anti-Narcotics Authority has warned.
The authority revealed three methods recently detected by security agencies as part of its efforts to raise awareness among families and protect young people from drug abuse.
One method involves narcotic substances being dissolved or soaked into sheets of A4 paper, making the drugs harder to identify during transportation and distribution.
Another involves hiding narcotic substances inside sweets, while a third method uses unexpected packages or gifts sent through delivery companies from unknown or unfamiliar numbers.
Authorities warned families and young people not to accept suspicious packages or engage with unknown individuals offering gifts or deliveries.
Through its digital awareness campaigns, the National Anti-Narcotics Authority stressed that parents have an important role in protecting children from drug traffickers.
Families were encouraged to maintain open communication with their children and pay attention to unusual behavioural changes.
The authority said family protection is based on three main areas — awareness, stability and emotional support.
It also stressed that addiction should be treated as an illness requiring treatment and care, rather than allowing fear or stigma to prevent families from seeking help.
Parents were encouraged to recognise early warning signs and intervene before the situation becomes more serious.
People struggling with substance abuse and their families can contact the Hisn service on 80044, which provides confidential channels for reporting, support and treatment.
The authority also highlighted cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security and local customs departments to prevent drugs from entering the country.
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, stressed the importance of coordination between authorities and continued improvements to customs inspection systems.
The National Anti-Narcotics Authority recently concluded a national awareness campaign, held with the UAE Government Media Office under the slogan “United in Eliminating the Scourge.”
The campaign focused on families, young people and schools, with particular attention given to building awareness, encouraging communication and helping children reject attempts to involve them in drug use.
The authority has also warned about the risks associated with electronic cigarettes and vaping, including their potential exploitation in drug-related activities.
Officials stressed that continued awareness at home, in schools and across digital platforms remains an important part of protecting young people from changing drug promotion and trafficking methods.