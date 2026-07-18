Vaping’s hidden danger: How drug-laced e-cigarettes are putting UAE youth at risk

UAE doctors say the biggest danger may not be the vape itself but what it contains
Dubai: What appears to be an ordinary vape in a teenager's hand could be concealing a far more dangerous reality. As vaping continues to gain popularity among young people, UAE health experts have warned that e-cigarettes are increasingly being exploited to deliver cannabis oils and other psychoactive substances, making drug use harder for parents, teachers, and even healthcare professionals to detect.
The warning has come as the UAE steps up efforts to combat emerging drug threats through the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement, launched in partnership with the UAE Government Media Office under the theme “United as One to Eradicate the Threat.”
The initiative has been part of the National Anti-Drugs Strategy 2024-2031, which aims to make the UAE drug-free by 2031 through stronger enforcement, prevention, rehabilitation, and public awareness.
Doctors have shared with Gulf News that while vaping has often been marketed as a safer alternative to cigarettes, that perception has created an opportunity for traffickers to target curious teenagers through devices that appear harmless.
The belief that e-cigarettes are significantly safer than traditional cigarettes is misleading, according to Dr. Mohammed Harris, consultant pulmonologist at Medcare Hospital Sharjah.
“The perception that e-cigarettes are harmless or significantly safer than traditional cigarettes can be misleading. They can still expose users to toxic substances that contribute to serious health problems, while nicotine addiction remains one of the major concerns, particularly among young people,” Harris told Gulf News.
He has noted that vaping can lead to chronic respiratory disease and severe lung injuries, including e-cigarette or vaping-associated lung injury (EVALI), a condition that can result in acute respiratory illness and significant lung damage. Drug-laced vaping products present an even greater challenge because they often look identical to conventional e-cigarettes.
“Parents and teachers may be less suspicious, allowing the transition to cannabis-containing products to occur without immediate detection. Healthcare professionals, parents, and educators should remain vigilant for signs of substance use and behavioural changes that may suggest addiction or misuse.”
Dr. Prabhu Prasad N.C., specialist pulmonologist at RAK Hospital, has bared that many teenagers mistakenly believe they are inhaling harmless water vapour when using e-cigarettes.
“A vape does not produce simple water vapour. It produces an aerosol that may contain nicotine, flavouring chemicals, solvents, fine particles, metals from the heating coil, and toxic by-products formed during heating,” explained Prasad.
He has mentioned that nicotine exposure during adolescence can affect attention, mood regulation, impulse control, and brain development, increasing the likelihood of long-term dependence.
Rather than focusing only on the device itself, Prasad has urged parents and teachers to recognise behavioural changes that could point to substance use. These may include declining academic performance, secrecy, mood swings, poor concentration, unexplained sleepiness, frequent bathroom visits, red eyes, unusual vape cartridges, and withdrawal from family activities.
“The aim is early identification and help, not shame or fear. Prevention must begin before addiction begins.”
On the other hand, Dr. Ashwini Chawhan, specialist pulmonologist at Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic Jebel Ali, has pointed out that many disposable vaping devices contain higher nicotine concentrations than users realise, making addiction develop rapidly even among teenagers who have never smoked conventional cigarettes.
“The perception that vaping is harmless is one of the biggest misconceptions among young people today,” exclaimed Chawhan.
In clinical practice, she has highlighted that doctors are increasingly seeing young patients with persistent cough, wheezing, worsening asthma, and reduced exercise tolerance linked to vaping.
Moreover, she has warned that vaping devices containing cannabis oils and psychoactive substances can trigger immediate health problems, including anxiety, panic attacks, breathing difficulties, and impaired judgement, while repeated use may lead to chronic respiratory disease, cognitive impairment, and mental health disorders.
“The healthiest choice remains avoiding both smoking and vaping altogether.”
For his part, Dr. Adel Al Sisi, chief medical officer and ICU consultant at Prime Hospital Dubai, has underscored that the health risks associated with vaping extend beyond nicotine addiction.
He has stressed that vaping aerosols may contain ultrafine particles, heavy metals, and other chemicals capable of damaging both the lungs and cardiovascular system, while drug-laced products can increase the risk of hallucinations, respiratory distress, anxiety, depression, and long-term cognitive impairment.
“Every clinical encounter provides an opportunity to discuss the dangers of vaping, nicotine addiction, and recreational drug use. Creating a non-judgmental environment encourages young people to seek help before experimentation progresses to dependence,” stated Al Sisi.
He has encouraged parents to familiarise themselves with modern vaping devices, monitor social media content that glamorises vaping, and maintain open conversations with their children.
Apart from enforcement efforts targeting dealers and criminal networks, UAE authorities continue to strengthen awareness campaigns aimed at preventing smoking and vaping from becoming a gateway to drug addiction.
The National Anti-Drugs Strategy also focuses on improving drug detection methods, strengthening border controls, expanding rehabilitation services, and supporting vulnerable groups.
Doctors have agreed that protecting young people requires a collective effort involving families, schools, healthcare professionals, and the wider community.
Vaping should not be viewed as a harmless habit. As drug traffickers increasingly exploit e-cigarettes to disguise illicit substances, early awareness, timely intervention, and community vigilance remain the strongest tools to protect young people from addiction.