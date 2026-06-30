Children need more conversations and fewer screens

Another concern is the level of exposure children now have to content and information that may not be developmentally appropriate. Through social media, children encounter topics, trends, language, lifestyles, and issues that previous generations may not have been exposed to until much later in adolescence or adulthood. While access to information can be valuable, children are not always equipped with the maturity or judgement needed to interpret what they see online. As a result, their understanding of relationships, identity, success, and the world around them can increasingly be shaped by algorithms that were never designed with their needs in mind.