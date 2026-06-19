"Some kids may not experience withdrawal symptoms as such, but they will worry about FOMO, not staying up to date on the latest trends, gossip, and pop culture moments. That sense of missing out is very real for them. Parents are now going to have to retrain their children's brains, helping them move away from the expectation of an immediate dopamine hit. I think parents need to cultivate a genuine sense of community and social connection, because that's what children are really seeking when they turn to social media. Parents need to recreate that experience in real life: community groups, clubs, sports teams, that kind of meaningful interaction."