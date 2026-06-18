UAE parents and schools welcome social media age limit: "A much-needed step"

UAE sets 15 as minimum age for social media in landmark child-safety move
Dubai: The UAE has joined a growing global movement to protect children online, setting 15 as the minimum age for social media use under a new Cabinet resolution.
The move puts the UAE alongside Australia, the UK, Indonesia, and Malaysia in restricting children from creating or accessing personal accounts on social platforms, a decision widely welcomed by parents and schools. Platforms will have up to 12 months to comply through a transitional period.
The resolution responds to mounting concerns over children's exposure to inappropriate content, unsafe interactions, excessive usage patterns, and the harvesting of their personal data.
Parents associated with the Screenwise UAE campaign, who have been advocating limiting smartphone access until the age of 14 and delaying children’s entry into social media till they are 16, are perhaps the happiest about the official ban.
The Screenwise groups have been providing support, resources, and a forum for discussion for a growing community of like-minded parents. Many members have been working closely with schools and senior leadership teams to raise awareness of the risks associated with social media and excessive screen use, organise expert speakers, and promote practical measures to better protect children.
For this parental community with thousands of members, the UAE's decision will be seen as a significant validation of concerns that have long been raised at a grassroots level and a major step towards embedding child wellbeing and online safety principles into public policy, according to two of the co-founders Amelia Haughey and Samantha Bohnacker.
The UAE's decision to set a minimum age of 15 for social media use is a landmark step in protecting childhood in the digital age, they told Gulf News.
“For many families and educators, it provides much-needed clarity and support at a time when concerns about excessive screen use, online harms, and social media addiction continue to grow. It also raises the bar for technology and ed-tech companies, placing greater responsibility on them to ensure stronger safeguards, and more accountable data collection practices where children are concerned,” said Haughey, an executive leadership consultant, qualified lawyer and mother of four, initiated Screenwise Child UAE after being inspired by her childhood friend, Clare Fernyhough, co-founder of the UK’s Smartphone Free Childhood movement.
For many families and educators, it provides much-needed clarity and support at a time when concerns about excessive screen use, online harms, and social media addiction continue to grow. It also raises the bar for technology and ed-tech companies, placing greater responsibility on them to ensure stronger safeguards, and more accountable data collection practices where children are concerned.
“The new rules will also help increase awareness among parents who may have underestimated the risks associated with early social media access. By establishing clear national standards, the UAE is sending a powerful message that children's development, mental health, privacy, and safety must come before commercial interests,” said Bohnacker, a chartered surveyor and mum of two.
The new rules will also help increase awareness among parents who may have underestimated the risks associated with early social media access. By establishing clear national standards, the UAE is sending a powerful message that children's development, mental health, privacy, and safety must come before commercial interestsSamantha Bohnacker, Co-founder of Screenwise UAE
Schools across the UAE have also welcomed the decision, noting that uncontrolled social media use among students, particularly younger ones, can lead to distraction, sleep deprivation, poor concentration, and, in more serious cases, anxiety and cyberbullying.
Lisa Johnson, Principal of the American Academy for Girls, described the government's intervention as a much-needed step.
"The UAE's decision reflects a growing international focus on protecting young people's wellbeing and online safety. Experience in countries introducing similar measures shows that restrictions alone are not enough. The greatest impact comes when schools and parents work together to help children develop healthy digital habits, critical thinking skills and responsible online behaviour. Social media can offer benefits, but young people need the maturity, guidance and support to navigate it safely."
The UAE’s decision reflects a growing international focus on protecting young people’s wellbeing and online safety. Experience in countries introducing similar measures shows that restrictions alone are not enough. The greatest impact comes when schools and parents work together to help children develop healthy digital habits, critical thinking skills and responsible online behaviors. Social media can offer benefits, but young people need the maturity, guidance and support to navigate it safely
Punit MK Vasu, CEO of the Indian High Group of Schools (IHS), said the UAE's decision to shield young people from the pressures of social media was a timely reminder that childhood should not be defined by the noise of endless scrolling.
"In preserving these formative years, we are not restricting freedom — we are safeguarding the depth, clarity and purity of young minds, and ensuring they have the mental resilience to face the demands of a modern future," Vasu said.
He added that he hoped the restrictions would help children nurture deeper connections with family, friends and their wider communities. "We hope to see the younger generation in the UAE invest their time and energy into real human relationships — genuine bonds and face-to-face connections that no screen can replicate."
There is profound value in allowing young and emerging minds to mature in stillness and develop cognitively free from any digital pressure. In preserving these formative years, we are not restricting freedom but we are safeguarding the depth, clarity and purity of young minds in ensuring they are in the best of mental health to face the pressures of a modern future.
Many parents have also voiced their support for the restriction, citing growing concerns over social media's impact on children's mental health.
Sharon Garcia, mother of a seven-year-old, said the ban was important given that constantly monitoring children's social media use is not always feasible. "It is important to build trust, encourage responsibility, and maintain open communication. From what I have learned from parents of teenagers, parents should act as supporters and guides rather than simply dictating rules," she said.
Garcia added that alongside the ban, communities and families should actively encourage hobbies, sport, volunteering, and other activities to keep children engaged.
Loreen Maravilla, parent of an eight-year-old in Year 2, said she had always set rules around social media use at home, but stressed that open communication with children was equally important. She said the age limit was necessary given children's exposure to harmful content online.
"Social media can expose young users to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, and excessive screen time, which may affect their mental health and development. Setting an age limit encourages children to focus on learning, family interactions, and healthy social activities during their formative years," she said.
Dayem Abbas Zaidi, parent of a six-year-old in Year 1, said that whilst the ban was a positive step, parents still had a vital role to play in monitoring their children's digital habits.
"I would monitor my child's online activities through open communication, parental controls, and age-appropriate screen time limits. More importantly, I would educate my child about online safety, privacy, and responsible digital behaviour so they can make informed choices as they grow older," she said.