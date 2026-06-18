UAE parents and schools welcome social media age limit: "A much-needed step"

“For many families and educators, it provides much-needed clarity and support at a time when concerns about excessive screen use, online harms, and social media addiction continue to grow. It also raises the bar for technology and ed-tech companies, placing greater responsibility on them to ensure stronger safeguards, and more accountable data collection practices where children are concerned,” said Haughey, an executive leadership consultant, qualified lawyer and mother of four, initiated Screenwise Child UAE after being inspired by her childhood friend, Clare Fernyhough, co-founder of the UK’s Smartphone Free Childhood movement.