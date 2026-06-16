The global rollout follows a limited launch last month in Australia, Indonesia, the Netherlands and New Zealand. Roblox said the new account system is designed to align game access, communication features and parental controls with a child’s age, while giving parents more visibility over how their children use the platform.

Roblox Select accounts are for users aged nine to 15 and will allow access to games rated up to Moderate, provided those games have passed Roblox’s review process. Chat settings will vary by age and region, with additional safeguards remaining in place for users under 16.

Roblox Kids accounts are designed for users aged five to eight and carry the platform’s strongest default protections. Children in this age group will have access to a catalogue of games with Minimal or Mild content maturity labels that have passed Roblox’s selection process, while chat will be turned off by default.

Users will be placed into the relevant account experience automatically through Roblox’s age-check systems. Age-checked users under 16 will continue to have access to the vast majority of their favourite games, while the experience for age-checked users aged 16 and above will remain unchanged.

Roblox said it will continue to block the sharing of links, images and videos in chat. Later this month, users under 16 will also be restricted from sharing or viewing social media links on user profiles, game detail pages, Community pages and the Creator Hub.

Once the rollout is completed, users who have not completed an age check will be unable to access standard Roblox accounts or use Roblox chat features, regardless of their age. In a majority of the Middle East, chat will remain unavailable even for users who have completed age checks.

Leonardo S., a Brazil-based father and member of Roblox’s Global Parent Council, said, “These new accounts provide more peace of mind by pairing built-in safeguards with tools that help parents stay connected to their child’s experience. This combination makes it much easier as parents to stay engaged and guide their children’s digital journey as they grow.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.