The three content settings are Explore, Explore More and Most of YouTube. Explore includes content such as educational videos, tutorials, arts and crafts and dance. Explore More adds content such as gaming and live streams, while Most of YouTube allows access to almost all videos except those rated 18+ or considered unsuitable for supervised accounts.

"It’s essential that we protect young people in - not from - the digital world," said Garth Graham, Head of Health at YouTube. "Thoughtful safeguards like kid and teen accounts help us continue to give young people a place to learn and explore, while ensuring the right tools and boundaries are in place to keep them safe and give families a choice.”

The feature also gives parents a way to manage short-form viewing. YouTube said the new Shorts feed timer is an industry-first tool that lets parents set daily limits for scrolling Shorts. Parents can also set the timer to zero, which turns off Shorts scrolling completely, including during periods such as exam season.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.