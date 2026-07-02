GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

YouTube gives UAE parents new controls over children’s viewing

Parents can limit Shorts, set content levels and manage children’s YouTube access

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
YouTube gives UAE parents new controls over children’s viewing
Shutterstock

Dubai: YouTube has launched supervised kid accounts across the Middle East and North Africa, including the UAE, giving parents more control over what children watch on the main YouTube app.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The new accounts are designed for families who feel their child is ready to move beyond YouTube Kids but still want safeguards, privacy protections and viewing limits in place.

Parents can choose from three content settings, set daily limits for Shorts scrolling, switch off Shorts entirely and manage their child’s experience through YouTube’s Family Center or Google Family Link.

Parents get more control

Supervised kid accounts are optional and can be removed by parents at any time. YouTube said the feature is intended to give children access to the wider YouTube platform while keeping age-appropriate protections in place.

The three content settings are Explore, Explore More and Most of YouTube. Explore includes content such as educational videos, tutorials, arts and crafts and dance. Explore More adds content such as gaming and live streams, while Most of YouTube allows access to almost all videos except those rated 18+ or considered unsuitable for supervised accounts.

The feature also gives parents a way to manage short-form viewing. YouTube said the new Shorts feed timer is an industry-first tool that lets parents set daily limits for scrolling Shorts. Parents can also set the timer to zero, which turns off Shorts scrolling completely, including during periods such as exam season.

Built-in safeguards

The supervised accounts come with protections that are turned on by default for users under 18. These include Take a Break and Bedtime reminders to encourage healthier viewing habits.

YouTube will also disable some standard features on supervised kid accounts, including the ability to create content or write comments. Personalised ad targeting will not be allowed, and autoplay will not be switched on by default.

The new kid accounts join supervised teen accounts that are already available in the region. Teen accounts allow parents and teenagers to link accounts, receive email notifications when a teenager uploads a video or starts a live stream and view shared insights into channel activity.

"It’s essential that we protect young people in - not from - the digital world," said Garth Graham, Head of Health at YouTube. "Thoughtful safeguards like kid and teen accounts help us continue to give young people a place to learn and explore, while ensuring the right tools and boundaries are in place to keep them safe and give families a choice.”

How families can set it up

Parents can create supervised kid accounts through Family Center inside the YouTube app or website menu. The accounts can also be set up through the Google Family Link app.

The feature will gradually become available for families across MENA and Turkiye from July 2. Countries where supervised kid accounts are now available include Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Iraq.

YouTube said the new accounts form part of its wider family safety work, which includes YouTube Kids, a separate app with a curated library of age-appropriate videos, and Google Family Link, which allows parents to manage app usage, filter content and set digital ground rules.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Photo used for illustrative purposes

UAE social media ban for under-15s wins parent support

6m read
Alaan launches first AI-native business bank account

Alaan launches first AI-native business bank account

2m read
The Roblox logo on a smartphone arranged in New York, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

Roblox launches child safety accounts

3m read
Mika Abdalla will be the lead star for Off Campus Season 2

Off campus star Mika Abdalla ends engagement

2m read