Looking for better returns? NBF offers up to 6.25 per cent a year for new-to-bank customers

Bonus interest paid as a lump sum, with added perks and multi-currency debit card access
As interest in higher-yield savings solutions continues to grow across the UAE, National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has introduced its Bonus Interest campaign, offering returns of up to 6.25 per cent a year on funds for new-to-bank customers for personal banking.
The offer combines competitive returns, flexibility and straightforward eligibility requirements, giving customers an opportunity to maximise the value of their savings while maintaining convenient access to their funds. Designed to meet the evolving needs of today's savers, it rewards customers for adding new funds to their NBF Account without requiring them to lock their money away, offering greater flexibility alongside attractive returns.
Customers who transfer their salary can earn up to 6.25 per cent a year on a Current Account and up to 6 per cent a year on a Savings Account. Customers who do not transfer their salary can still benefit from competitive returns of up to 5 per cent a year on a Current Account and up to 4.75 per cent a year on a Savings Account. Salary transfers must be credited by an employer through UAEFTS/WPS to qualify for the higher bonus rates.
The offer is available to eligible new-to-bank customers with account balances between Dh100,000 and Dh3 million, enabling customers to maximise returns while continuing to enjoy access to their money throughout the qualifying period. Once the qualifying period has been successfully completed and the eligibility requirements have been met, bonus interest will be calculated based on the qualifying monthly average balance and paid as a single lump-sum payment within 60 days.
Beyond the attractive returns, eligible customers can also enjoy the benefits of NBF AlSamy and NBF Priority, depending on their eligibility. These relationship banking propositions provide dedicated support, personalised banking services and a range of exclusive lifestyle and travel privileges. Customers may also benefit from the NBF Multi-Currency Debit Card, enabling transactions in AED, USD, EUR and GBP, making it a convenient companion for international travel and everyday spending. Together, these benefits complement the campaign by delivering a more rewarding and personalised banking experience.
The Bonus Interest campaign forms part of NBF's broader personal banking offering, which combines everyday banking, savings, cards, digital banking and relationship banking solutions to meet customers' evolving financial needs. Whether customers are looking to grow their savings, manage their day-to-day finances or access personalised banking services, NBF provides a comprehensive suite of solutions backed by trusted expertise and a customer-centric approach.
This campaign reflects NBF's commitment to delivering banking solutions that combine value, flexibility and personalised service. By rewarding customers for growing their savings while providing continued access to their funds, it offers a straightforward way to make savings work harder without sacrificing convenience.
To learn more about the offer and review the full eligibility criteria, visit the NBF website or speak with your NBF Relationship Manager.
This offer is valid until August 31. Terms and conditions apply.
- In association with NBF