Looking for better returns? NBF offers up to 6.25 per cent a year for new-to-bank customers

As interest in higher-yield savings solutions continues to grow across the UAE, National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has introduced its Bonus Interest campaign, offering returns of up to 6.25 per cent a year on funds for new-to-bank customers for personal banking.

The offer combines competitive returns, flexibility and straightforward eligibility requirements, giving customers an opportunity to maximise the value of their savings while maintaining convenient access to their funds. Designed to meet the evolving needs of today's savers, it rewards customers for adding new funds to their NBF Account without requiring them to lock their money away, offering greater flexibility alongside attractive returns.