The precious metal is heading for its third consecutive weekly decline, despite recovering some ground on Friday. Spot gold was down nearly 2 per cent for the week, according to Reuters, as markets weighed rising energy prices, inflation risks and expectations for US interest rates.

Silver was also under pressure for the week, despite rising 0.6 per cent on Friday to $63.93 an ounce. Platinum gained 1.2 per cent to $1,798.63, while palladium rose 1.4 per cent to $1,299.91. Both platinum and palladium were still heading for weekly declines.

The bigger question for consumers is where gold goes next. That will depend heavily on the US inflation data, the path of Federal Reserve policy, the dollar and the trajectory of oil prices as Middle East tensions continue.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.