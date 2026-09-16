Investors are expecting Fed Chair Kevin Warsh to tighten the whip against soaring inflation and actually go on to raise interest rates for the first time since 2023. Christopher Wong, a strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp told Bloomberg that “If the Fed keeps the door open to further tightening, gold may be more vulnerable,” he added that gold prices could move lower towards $4,000 an ounce if key support at $4,250 is broken.