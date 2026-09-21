Dubai gold prices consolidate as inflation spooks traders

However, not all see an upward trajectory for gold in the near-term. Chris Weston Head of Research at Pepperstone, says that the classic debasement trades have been called into question. "While flows into gold ETFs have been strong recently, supporting the gold price, one suspects they will dissipate through this week. At the crux of this is the Federal Reserve's marked stance on fighting inflation after raising rates last week, with the market now leaning very modestly towards a follow-up hike on 28 October".