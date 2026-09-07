The 22-karat variety followed a similar path, rising from Dh483.25 on September 1 to Dh502 on September 3 before easing back to Dh491 on Monday. That leaves the rate Dh11 below its September high but Dh7.75 above the level recorded at the beginning of the month.

Developments in the Middle East have also added to concerns over inflation after Iran said it targeted three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and a number of US-linked ships in retaliation for American attacks on vessels over the weekend.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.