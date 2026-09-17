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UAE opens 'Little Trader' programme to students from grades 1 to 12

Registration runs until October 15 for government and private school students

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE opens 'Little Trader' programme to students from grades 1 to 12

Dubai: The Ministry of Education has opened registration for the second edition of its Young Trader programme, giving students from Grades 1 to 12 an opportunity to develop innovative ideas and turn them into viable, sustainable projects.

Registration opened on September 16 and will continue until October 15, 2026, the ministry said.

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The programme is open to students in both government and private schools across the UAE, with participation coordinated through individual school administrations.

The initiative is designed to encourage students to develop their ideas beyond the concept stage and gain practical experience by transforming them into real projects.

The Young Trader programme returns for its second edition as the ministry seeks to provide students across different age groups with opportunities to explore entrepreneurship, innovation and project development.

Students interested in taking part or seeking further details about the programme and participation requirements have been advised to contact their school administration.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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