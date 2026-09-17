Registration runs until October 15 for government and private school students
Dubai: The Ministry of Education has opened registration for the second edition of its Young Trader programme, giving students from Grades 1 to 12 an opportunity to develop innovative ideas and turn them into viable, sustainable projects.
Registration opened on September 16 and will continue until October 15, 2026, the ministry said.
The programme is open to students in both government and private schools across the UAE, with participation coordinated through individual school administrations.
The initiative is designed to encourage students to develop their ideas beyond the concept stage and gain practical experience by transforming them into real projects.
The Young Trader programme returns for its second edition as the ministry seeks to provide students across different age groups with opportunities to explore entrepreneurship, innovation and project development.
Students interested in taking part or seeking further details about the programme and participation requirements have been advised to contact their school administration.