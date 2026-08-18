How Dubai’s new age cut-offs will change school entry from Pre-KG to Grade 1
Dubai: Dubai schools are following new age cut-off rules for the 2026-27 academic year, changing how some children are placed in Pre-KG, FS1, KG1, KG2 and Grade 1.
Earlier this year, the UAE announced updated school admission age cut-off rules for the 2026-27 academic year, mainly affecting children entering Pre-KG or FS1 through Grade 1 and Year 2.
Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has since issued guidance on age placement, confirming that it follows the rules established by the UAE Ministry of Education (MOE).
Here’s what parents need to know about the new admission ages, exceptions and rules for children moving to Dubai from abroad.
KHDA follows the official UAE age cut-off dates:
December 31 for schools that start the academic year in September
March 31 for schools that start the academic year in April
Children who have not reached the required age by these dates cannot be placed in the corresponding grade or year group, even if they are close to the cut-off date or have studied that level elsewhere.
The rule applies to all private schools in Dubai and is intended to ensure fairness, readiness and consistency across different curricula.
For example, if a child turns six on January 1 in a September-start school, they will join KG2 (Year 1), rather than Grade 1 (Year 2).
For schools starting in August or September, the UAE age cut-off date is December 31 of the academic year. Children must reach the required age by this date.
For schools starting in April, including many Indian-curriculum schools, the cut-off date remains March 31.
From the 2026-27 academic year, Dubai private schools and early childhood centres will implement the MOE’s updated school entry age rules for children registering in the KHDA system for the first time.
For September-start schools, children must reach the following ages by December 31:
Three years: Pre-KG/FS1
Four years: KG1/FS2
Five years: KG2/Year 1
Six years: Grade 1/Year 2
For schools beginning in April, children must meet the relevant age requirement by March 31.
The updated rules apply only to children registering in the KHDA system for the first time in 2026-27.
They do not affect:
Children already enrolled in a Dubai school or nursery
Children transferring between schools within Dubai
A one-time exception applies during the 2026-27 academic year. Children born between September 1 and December 31, 2022, who are not currently enrolled in any education setting, may be placed in either FS1 or FS2, based on their developmental readiness as assessed by the school.
If your child is not currently enrolled in a school or nursery and was born during this period, you and the school may decide whether FS1, FS2 or the equivalent year group is the most suitable starting point during 2026-27.
In UK-curriculum schools only, limited flexibility may apply for entry into FS1 where readiness is formally assessed and documented. This flexibility does not apply to other year groups.
If the school and parents do not agree on the child’s readiness, the school’s professional judgement will apply, subject to KHDA review if formally requested.
Once a child is enrolled in a year group, they will continue through normal age progression and will not move up or down later unless approved through KHDA’s formal exceptional placement process.
From the 2027-28 academic year, all new registrations will follow the revised age cut-off strictly, with no cohort-based flexibility.
KHDA reviews each case carefully to ensure children are placed in a grade that supports both their wellbeing and academic progress.
For Pre-KG through KG2 (FS1 to Year 1), children will be placed according to age, regardless of their previous placement.
For Grade 1 (Year 2) and above, children will be placed in the grade shown on their transfer certificate (TC). If the TC shows a lower grade than the UAE age-grade chart, the school will use the TC and notify KHDA if there is a significant discrepancy.
If a child was previously demoted or started school later than their peers, they will usually be placed in the correct age-appropriate grade or year, with the school providing appropriate support in line with the age-grade chart.
If recent assessments show that the child cannot yet access learning at that level, the school may apply to KHDA for exceptional placement, submitting full evidence and the child’s support history.
For example, a child who completed Grade 1 abroad at age eight will normally be placed in Grade 3 (Year 4) in Dubai. If specialist reports and a current Individual Education Plan (IEP) show developmental delays, the school may apply for exceptional placement in Grade 2 (Year 3) instead.
For Grade 1 (Year 2) and above, children will be placed in the grade shown on their transfer certificate, even if it is above their age according to the UAE chart.
If the TC places a child more than one year above the age-grade chart, the school must notify KHDA before confirming placement.
For Pre-KG through KG2 (FS1 to Year 1), age applies regardless of previous schooling.
If a child has completed higher-level learning and demonstrates readiness, the school can apply to KHDA for approval for exceptional placement above their age level.
For example, if a six-year-old has completed Grade 2 (Year 3) abroad, KHDA will review the documentation and decide whether Grade 2 or Grade 3 (Year 4) is the most suitable placement, taking into account both the child’s learning and emotional readiness.