UAE families draw the line: Let AI guide children, not do their homework

UAE parents say AI can be useful but children must remain responsible for the thinking
Dubai: Artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly becoming part of everyday life, and for many families in the UAE, that includes homework time.
Parents of children say AI can be useful in explaining difficult lessons, providing extra practice, and encouraging curiosity. But they are also drawing a clear distinction between using technology to learn and using it to avoid learning.
For parents, the key question is not whether children should use AI, but how they use it.
Midhuna Prathap, whose child is in Grade 1, believes AI can play the role of a tutor rather than an automated answer provider.
She has seen value in its ability to explain the same concept in different ways. A difficult lesson can sometimes become easier when it is broken down into simpler steps, while children learning a second language can use AI to understand concepts in their stronger language.
AI can also be useful after a child has completed an assignment, for checking spelling and grammar rather than producing the work from scratch.
"I believe that AI usage should never pass the initial cognitive effort. AI should be adult supervised in the younger kids and older kids should maintain strict boundaries against academic dishonesty. AI should work with the child and not for the child," Prathap told Gulf News.
She has highlighted two issues that can easily be overlooked, privacy and accuracy. Children should know not to enter sensitive personal information into AI tools, and they should cross-check AI-generated information against textbooks, class notes, and trusted sources.
Steffy Sunny, a mother of a KG2 student and an educator, has taken a similar approach but focuses strongly on the difference between completing homework and actually learning.
AI can simplify a difficult concept, suggest ideas, or help a child identify where they went wrong. The problem begins when technology starts completing the task.
“If a child submits an answer they cannot explain in their own words, then the task may be finished but the learning has not happened,” shared Sunny.
She wants her daughter to develop a habit of thinking first and using AI afterwards. She believes parents have a role in modelling that behaviour. Children observe how adults use technology. If parents turn to AI for every question or decision, children may learn to do the same.
"The real test is not how polished the final answer looks. It is whether my child can explain how she arrived at it. I would feel confident if she can discuss the topic in her own words, answer follow-up questions, apply the idea to a different situation, and even disagree with an AI-generated response."
Glory Anana Ajani, whose child is in Year 2, has put limits around AI use at home. Her seven-year-old must first attempt the work independently. AI use has been kept brief, supervised, and treated as part of the child's overall screen time.
Her family also has clear rules that AI should not write sentences for the child, and its responses should not simply be copied and pasted into schoolwork.
"School is about building your brain, not just finishing tasks. Using AI to understand is great, using it to pretend is not," exclaimed Ajani.
Moreover, she has encouraged her daughter to discuss what she asked AI and whether the response makes sense. Rather than presenting AI as something to fear, she uses it as an opportunity to introduce critical thinking.
Verification is another part of the routine. AI responses are checked against school materials or trusted sources because children need to understand that an answer can sound convincing while still being incorrect or biased.
"AI use is limited, done in shared spaces, and balanced with offline reading, play, and real-world learning."
For Sharina and Kenneth Garcia, parents of a Year 2 student, the priority is that children first need strong foundations in reading, writing, spelling, numbers, and problem-solving. They do not see AI as necessary for every homework task.
They would use it to extend a child's interests after the fundamentals have been established. A child fascinated by space, animals, or a favourite story, for example, could use AI to explore additional questions and examples.
“We want her to struggle a little, make mistakes, practise, and eventually master the skill herself,” described the parents.
For them, mastery has been the clearest measure of whether technology is helping. If a child can read independently, explain what she has understood, solve a problem, or write using the skills taught at school, then the foundation is in place. AI can subsequently open up further avenues for exploration.
"We see AI as something that can open more doors for her learning, but the foundation still has to be built by her."
Ayah Ahmed Abdel-Hafiz, whose child is in KG2, has seen AI primarily as a support tool. She has reminded her children to attempt their work independently and turn to AI when they need clarification or guidance.
"AI should help them learn and improve, while the final understanding and effort should come from the child," explained Hafiz.
That distinction has been important for young learners, who are still developing confidence in solving problems independently.
Sona David, mother of Grade 5 and KG2 students, has regarded AI as useful when a child needs a different explanation.
A mathematical formula or historical event can be explained in several ways, potentially helping a student understand something that did not make sense in class.
Additionally, she has seen opportunities for AI to support science projects, essay planning, and creative activities when a child is struggling to generate ideas. However, she has stressed that basic skills still matter.
"A calculator is great for checking work or saving time on massive equations. But if you don't know how to do basic addition on your own, you will get stuck the moment the battery dies. Remind them that exams are still done without AI, so their brain needs to know the steps," stated David.
Across the parents' experiences, AI does not have to be kept completely away from children's education, but neither should it become a shortcut around effort.
The parents have favoured different applications, from language support and proofreading to additional practice, brainstorming, and exploring personal interests, but they agreed that children should remain at the centre of the learning process.
For younger pupils especially, that means trying first, using AI with an adult nearby, checking information, and writing answers in their own words.
Ultimately, the measure of successful AI use may be old-fashioned, whether a child can put the device aside and still explain, solve, create, and think independently.
For parents navigating the new realities of homework in the AI era, the goal is not simply to raise children who know how to use AI but to raise children who know when to use it and when to switch it off and think for themselves.