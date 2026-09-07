That reframing, she says, has turned homework into something closer to connection than confrontation. "I manage my time, and it really is bonding with them. I mean, they hate homework, some of them go into it crying, some of them enjoy the time with me. By the end of it, we're all good. We laugh, we joke, we learn, we refresh." Not every day goes to plan, and she has made peace with that too. "Some days I don't get to do the homework. I'm like, all right, this is what we call a cluster day, that's what I call it. We got to sit down and hammer this out."