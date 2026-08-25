Most parents want their child to feel prepared and secure, Reddy notes, and that pressure to get everything 'right' is completely understandable — but piling on too many changes too quickly rarely lands the way it's intended. It's worth remembering, too, that this isn't purely a logistical transition. “Most parents want to help their child feel prepared and secure, but it is easy to put pressure on ourselves to get everything ‘right’. One common mistake is trying to change too much, too quickly, sleep, screen time, mealtimes, independence and expectations all at once," she says.