It has been five years since then. And her daughter did confide in her, a few months later. “Maybe, in a way, it is a good thing that I waited and didn’t try to confront her? But I was so worried. What if he had been the wrong person for her? What if he was a bad influence,” she says, looking back at all the things that she could have done differently. “Only later, did I learn how my friends had approached such conversations gently, but firmly. But again, I did feel that I had failed somewhere again.”