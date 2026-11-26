I feel strongly about this because I remember, from a few decades ago, people being rude or abrupt with me, pushing me aside or making me feel small. What stayed with me was not just what happened, but the absence of an apology. Some incidents weighed on me for months, affected my peace of mind and, at times, my health. I still wonder why they behaved that way. Was it indifference, a sense of superiority or simply an inability to recognise the distress they had caused? Even today, remembering some of those incidents can make me angry.