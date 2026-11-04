Sharjah body urges parents to recognise bullying beyond physical and verbal abuse
Sharjah: Being repeatedly left out, mocked, humiliated or made to feel unwanted can be just as damaging to a child as physical bullying, Sharjah's Child Safety Organisation (CSO) has warned, urging parents and schools not to overlook behaviour often dismissed as jokes or harmless teasing.
UNESCO estimates that one in three students worldwide experiences bullying every month, warning that its effects go far beyond physical harm, often taking a serious toll on children's mental health, confidence and sense of belonging.
Students who are bullied are twice as likely to experience severe loneliness, insomnia and suicidal thoughts. Bullying is also linked to anxiety, depression, social withdrawal and falling academic performance, highlighting the lasting impact it can have on children's wellbeing.
While physical aggression such as hitting, pushing and threats are clear signs of bullying, other forms can be less obvious but equally harmful. These include name calling, spreading rumours, public humiliation, online harassment and deliberately shutting a child out of social activities.
Encouraging others to exclude a child or repeatedly making them feel unwanted can leave deep emotional scars, even when there are no physical injuries
The Child Safety Organisation stressed that bullying can happen anywhere, not just in classrooms and playgrounds. It can also take place at home, among friends, during extracurricular activities and online.
The organisation warned that harmful behaviour is often overlooked when disguised as jokes, discipline or everyday interactions. Repeatedly mocking a child's appearance or abilities, making unfavourable comparisons, humiliating them or dismissing their feelings can all cause emotional harm and undermine their confidence and wellbeing.
Adults must also be conscious of the example they set, as children learn from what they see and hear, including how parents, teachers and caregivers treat other people.
The organisation noted that not every disagreement or isolated incident amounts to bullying. However, repeated harmful behaviour involving an imbalance of power should not be dismissed. Other forms of emotional abuse also need to be recognised and addressed.
Changes in a child's behaviour may be among the first indications that something is wrong.
Children experiencing bullying may become withdrawn, refuse to go to school, appear anxious around classmates or digital devices, or show sudden changes in their mood, sleeping habits or academic performance.
Although these signs do not necessarily mean a child is being bullied, parents should take them seriously and try to understand what is behind the changes.
The Child Safety Organisation urged adults to create a safe environment where children feel comfortable speaking openly, listen without judgement and avoid dismissing their concerns as ordinary childhood disagreements.
Recognising the different forms of bullying is an important first step towards preventing it.
The organisation called on parents, educators and community members to help children identify physical, verbal, social and cyberbullying, while teaching them to seek help, respect differences and show empathy towards others.
When a child reports being bullied, adults should listen, reassure them that they are not to blame and work with them to establish practical measures to keep them safe.
Parents should also contact the school and, where necessary, the relevant authorities. They should follow up to ensure the behaviour has stopped and the child feels safe.
Children who witness bullying should also be encouraged to speak up. Rather than joining in, laughing at the affected child or sharing hurtful online content, they should offer support and report the incident to a trusted adult without putting themselves at risk.
The Child Safety Organisation also cautioned against humiliating or labelling children who bully others. Adults should instead help them understand the impact of their actions, explore the reasons behind their behaviour, set clear boundaries and encourage them to take responsibility for the harm caused.
The organisation stressed that tackling bullying cannot rest solely on teaching children how to defend themselves. Families, schools and the wider community must step in whenever harmful behaviour occurs and prevent it from becoming a repeated pattern.
It also highlighted the importance of equipping parents with positive parenting skills and helping them recognise whether their child may be experiencing bullying or displaying bullying behaviour towards others.
Ultimately, protecting children goes beyond preventing physical harm. It means creating an environment in which every child feels safe, respected, accepted and valued, with the confidence to speak up when something is wrong.
The responsibility, the Child Safety Organisation emphasised, rests with parents, schools and the wider community.