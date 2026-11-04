Students who are bullied are twice as likely to experience severe loneliness, insomnia and suicidal thoughts. Bullying is also linked to anxiety, depression, social withdrawal and falling academic performance, highlighting the lasting impact it can have on children's wellbeing.

Sharjah: Being repeatedly left out, mocked, humiliated or made to feel unwanted can be just as damaging to a child as physical bullying, Sharjah's Child Safety Organisation (CSO) has warned, urging parents and schools not to overlook behaviour often dismissed as jokes or harmless teasing.

The organisation warned that harmful behaviour is often overlooked when disguised as jokes, discipline or everyday interactions. Repeatedly mocking a child's appearance or abilities, making unfavourable comparisons, humiliating them or dismissing their feelings can all cause emotional harm and undermine their confidence and wellbeing.

The Child Safety Organisation stressed that bullying can happen anywhere, not just in classrooms and playgrounds. It can also take place at home, among friends, during extracurricular activities and online.

While physical aggression such as hitting, pushing and threats are clear signs of bullying, other forms can be less obvious but equally harmful. These include name calling, spreading rumours, public humiliation, online harassment and deliberately shutting a child out of social activities.

The organisation stressed that tackling bullying cannot rest solely on teaching children how to defend themselves. Families, schools and the wider community must step in whenever harmful behaviour occurs and prevent it from becoming a repeated pattern.

The Child Safety Organisation also cautioned against humiliating or labelling children who bully others. Adults should instead help them understand the impact of their actions, explore the reasons behind their behaviour, set clear boundaries and encourage them to take responsibility for the harm caused.

Children who witness bullying should also be encouraged to speak up. Rather than joining in, laughing at the affected child or sharing hurtful online content, they should offer support and report the incident to a trusted adult without putting themselves at risk.

When a child reports being bullied, adults should listen, reassure them that they are not to blame and work with them to establish practical measures to keep them safe.

Although these signs do not necessarily mean a child is being bullied, parents should take them seriously and try to understand what is behind the changes.

The organisation noted that not every disagreement or isolated incident amounts to bullying. However, repeated harmful behaviour involving an imbalance of power should not be dismissed. Other forms of emotional abuse also need to be recognised and addressed.

Adults must also be conscious of the example they set, as children learn from what they see and hear, including how parents, teachers and caregivers treat other people.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.