Beyond happiness: What our children really need

This is all the more relevant in a world very different from the one in which many of us grew up. Childhood is now shaped by constant stimulation and an almost uninterrupted flow of digital activity. The sheer volume of information and interaction can be difficult for adults to appreciate, let alone regulate. Parents are trying to make sense of an environment in which their children may be considerably more at ease than they are. The approaches that served us well may not always work today; equally, we should not dismiss experiences simply because they are unfamiliar.