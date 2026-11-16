UAE launches first National Early Childhood Week with 300 activities

The Ministry of Family has invited families and caregivers to explore the full programme
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, the first-ever National Early Childhood Week was officially launched on Monday.
Organised by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, the week-long programme will run until November 22 across all seven emirates under the theme “Every Moment Makes a Difference.”
The nationwide initiative brings together 130 government and private-sector entities, as well as institutions from the education, healthcare, culture, sports and community sectors, offering more than 300 activities and experiences targeting children up to the age of eight, their families and caregivers.
The initiative is part of the National Year of the Family 2026 programmes and provides a unified national platform for institutions and relevant organisations to introduce a diverse range of initiatives and experiences highlighting the importance of early childhood. It also seeks to encourage family participation in children’s learning and development activities while expanding opportunities for children to discover their abilities and develop their skills through programmes combining knowledge, play, interaction and hands-on experiences.
Participating entities include the Ministry of Education, the National Academy for Childhood Development, Dubai’s Community Development Authority, Dubai Municipality, the Higher Colleges of Technology, House of Wisdom, Ajman Municipality, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the UAE National Orchestra, alongside a range of national institutions and organisations contributing to a diverse programme spanning educational, health, cultural, recreational and community activities.
Events will take place across the UAE and include play-based learning and discovery programmes, interactive workshops for children and their families, reading and storytelling activities, artistic, musical and heritage experiences, health and physical activity initiatives, and community inclusion programmes. The agenda also features activities that enable families to participate in their children’s experiences and gain a better understanding of their needs and interests at different stages of development.
Several initiatives and activities were organised ahead of the official launch of Early Childhood Week, including the “Welcome, Little Travellers” experience at Dubai International Airport, launched by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs.
Through dedicated children’s passport counters, young travellers were welcomed with a specially designed experience that included the issuance of commemorative passports carrying the identity of Early Childhood Week. The initiative highlights the importance of taking into account the needs of children and families in public facilities and services, while reinforcing the role of early childhood considerations in everyday life.
In Abu Dhabi, the UAE National Orchestra presented “A Musical Tale: Peter and the Wolf” at the Arts Centre of New York University Abu Dhabi. The performance brought children and their families together for an interactive musical and artistic experience, introducing young audiences to the world of music and performing arts while broadening their access to cultural and creative experiences from an early age.
The week’s agenda includes initiatives designed to strengthen family participation in the educational environment. One such initiative, “A Moment Together at School”, is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. It brings children together with one of their parents or caregivers for shared activities at school, including reading, storytelling, play, construction and discovery.
Dubai’s Community Development Authority is also presenting the “Future City” experience at Dubai Hills Mall, where children can explore concepts related to health, protection, learning, play, creativity, community inclusion and sustainability through interactive stations.
Meanwhile, the Higher Colleges of Technology campuses in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are hosting the Early Childhood Forum, the Early Childhood Carnival, Together Labs and the exhibition “Partners in Excellence: From Ideas to Impact”. The programme also features the EDUVATE competition and creative projects by education students in the field of early childhood development.
Culture and heritage also feature prominently in the programme, with activities and experiences introducing children to the UAE’s national identity and cultural heritage through interactive approaches.
The National Academy for Childhood Development is offering family learning programmes, heritage activities and life-skills development initiatives, alongside exploratory museum tours and hands-on learning and storytelling activities.
In Sharjah, the Sharjah Education Academy is presenting the “Early Childhood City” experience, while House of Wisdom is hosting family-oriented programmes featuring theatrical performances, creativity and discovery stations, and sensory spaces designed for infants and young children.
Activities in Fujairah include the “I Am from the UAE” initiative, the “Little Archaeologist” workshop and tours of the Heritage Village. In Umm Al Quwain, the “Our Little Ones: Stories and Heritage” experience features four interactive zones combining play, movement and hands-on activities.
In Ras Al Khaimah, the “Early Childhood Carnival and Together Labs” brings together children, families, education students and specialists through an educational and interactive programme, alongside storytelling, drawing and handicraft activities.
Meanwhile, Ajman is hosting “Souq Al Fareej”, an initiative that allows children to manage small market stalls with support from their families, helping them develop social skills, initiative and practical learning abilities.
The week’s agenda also includes programmes focusing on children’s health, wellbeing and physical activity, as well as dedicated initiatives for children of determination. These activities provide opportunities for participation and interaction in environments that take their individual needs and abilities into account, while promoting the principles of social inclusion.
Coinciding with World Children’s Day, the Ministry of Family, in collaboration with UNICEF and its partner organisations, will organise the “Early Childhood Run and Go Blue Together” event on November 20 in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.
The event will feature a one-kilometre recreational family run targeting children, their families and caregivers. It aims to encourage physical activity and promote opportunities for families to spend quality time together outdoors.
In collaboration with UNICEF, the initiative will also extend to the Syrian Arab Republic, with activities taking place in Idlib and Aleppo.
The event will be accompanied by the “Go Blue Together” campaign, which calls on government and private-sector institutions, organisations and members of the community to demonstrate their support for children’s rights by incorporating the colour blue into their premises and activities.
The first National Early Childhood Week provides an opportunity to broaden community participation in child-focused programmes and strengthen cooperation among educational, healthcare and cultural institutions and community organisations. It reinforces the importance of the early years as a priority for collective action and supports the provision of high-quality experiences that contribute to children’s development and strengthen the role of families throughout their growth journey.
The Ministry of Family has invited families and caregivers to explore the full programme, including event dates and venues, through the official website at www.ecweek.ae, as well as the social media accounts of the Ministry and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, to discover the available activities and select those best suited to their children’s ages and interests.