More than 130 organisations join nationwide drive to support children and families
Dubai: More than 300 educational, cultural, sporting and family activities will be held across all seven emirates from November 16 to 22 as the Ministry of Family launched the first nationwide Early Childhood Week, bringing together 130 organisations in a major initiative to promote the development and well-being of children aged eight and under while strengthening family bonds.
Organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) and partners from various sectors, the initiative will be held under the theme "Every Moment Matters" as part of the UAE's Year of the Family 2026.
The week will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of ECA.
The Ministry of Family announced the programme at a press conference in Dubai, outlining activities ranging from interactive learning and storytelling to parenting workshops, cultural experiences, sports and community events.
The programme includes museum tours for children in Abu Dhabi, introducing young visitors to art, culture and heritage through interactive experiences.
In Dubai, the Community Development Authority will organise "Children's City, City of the Future", where children can explore a miniature city designed around health, education, creativity, inclusion and sustainability.
Sharjah's House of Wisdom will host activities for infants, young children and caregivers, alongside reading and creative workshops.
In Ajman, "Fareej Market" will transform Ajman Chamber Park into a traditional Emirati-style marketplace run by children with their families, introducing them to entrepreneurship, heritage and practical learning.
Fujairah will host "Ramstna", an initiative using Emirati vocabulary cards to encourage parents and grandparents to pass local expressions and cultural traditions to younger generations.
Umm Al Quwain will offer a "Young Broadcaster Experience", allowing children to explore radio studios and learn about broadcasting.
In Ras Al Khaimah, the Higher Colleges of Technology will organise an Early Childhood Carnival and Together Labs, bringing families, educators and students together for interactive learning experiences.
Among the flagship events is the "Childhood Run" on November 20, organised in collaboration with UNICEF and national partners to mark World Children's Day.
The ministry will also launch the "Together in Blue" campaign, encouraging institutions and individuals to use blue in public spaces, activities and communications to demonstrate support for children's rights.
The Ministry of Education will introduce "A Moment Together at School", bringing children and their parents or caregivers together for short sessions involving reading, play, discovery or conversation.
Families will receive activity cards to help them continue these experiences at home.
The ministry also unveiled "Everyday Moments for a More Connected Family", a bilingual Arabic-English guide developed with the Development Affairs Office's Behavioural Science Group.
The guide offers practical tools built around four pillars: meaningful conversations, presence, family routines and growth.
It aims to help families strengthen communication, establish shared habits and turn everyday interactions into opportunities for learning and connection.
Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said early childhood was a critical stage in shaping children's abilities, skills and personalities.
She stressed that creating supportive environments required coordinated efforts across families, government institutions and the wider community.
She said the initiative would translate the objectives of the Year of the Family into sustainable daily practices, while giving parents and caregivers opportunities to strengthen their relationships with children.
The initiative also brings together partners from the healthcare, education, technology, sports and community sectors, including PureHealth Holding, e& and the National Academy for Childhood Development.
The ministry said it would monitor participation and family engagement to assess the initiative's impact and identify opportunities for future programmes.
Families can explore activities, locations and registration requirements at www.ecweek.ae.