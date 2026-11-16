Early Childhood Week 2026 kicks off with magical musical journey at NYU Abu Dhabi

UAE National Orchestra brings music magic to Early Childhood Week 2026
Abu Dhabi: A story about a boy, a wolf and a duck turned into a first orchestra experience for hundreds of children in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
The UAE National Orchestra performed Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter & The Wolf” at The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi. The concert was held together with the Ministry of Family and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), ahead of Early Childhood Week 2026, which starts on 16 November.
More than 400 children and family members attended.
Own instrumentals
The concert was part of the orchestra’s “Once Upon a Tune” series, which is made for its youngest audiences. It was aimed at children aged 5 and above.
In the story, each character is played by a different instrument. That allowed the children to follow Peter’s adventure through changing melodies, rhythms and sounds, and to hear how music can express emotions and create suspense without words.
In a segment called “Be the Conductor”, the children also met conductor Alexander Marinesku and learned what a conductor does and how musicians work together.
From a distance
Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, managing director of the orchestra, said every lifelong love of music often begins with a single sound that captures a child’s imagination. She said culture should be something families discover together rather than watch from a distance.
Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and chairperson of the orchestra, said the aim is to make sure young people see cultural institutions as places where they belong. She also linked the concert to the UAE’s “Year of the Family”.
Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family and director general of the ECA, said investment in early childhood is about more than education and care. It also means giving children rich experiences where they learn through play, arts and culture together with their families.
Hessa Al Kaabi of the ECA said the partnership is meant to make music and the arts more accessible to young children and to show that learning can happen outside the classroom.
One of 300 events
The concert is one of around 300 events in Early Childhood Week, which runs nationwide from 16 to 22 November under the theme “Every Moment Matters”. More than 130 partners are involved.