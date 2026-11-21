More than 130 organisations join nationwide initiative featuring learning, sports and play
Early Childhood Week continued to expand its reach and impact, offering more than 300 free events and experiences for children and families across the UAE. Spanning recreational, educational, cultural, and sports activities, the initiative aims to raise awareness of the critical importance of a child's early years and support their upbringing within a family and community environment that fosters learning and growth.
Held nationwide, the event was organized under the leadership of the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), coinciding with the "Year of the Family 2026." This reflects national directives aimed at strengthening family stability and cohesion, while highlighting the vital role of the early years in shaping a child's character and future by encouraging shared parent-child activities and providing experiences that blend learning, play, and exploration.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Manal Taher, Head of Strategic Partnerships at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), explains how play, family engagement and meaningful interactions contribute to giving every child the best possible start in life.. the following is the full interview:
How do the activities of Early Childhood Week reflect the UAE’s vision of investing in children as the foundation for building future generations?
The UAE has always recognized that investing in its future begins with investing in its people, and that journey starts in early childhood. These formative years shape how children learn, build relationships, develop confidence, and discover the world around them. The opportunities we provide during this stage can have a lasting influence on their growth and well-being.
Early Childhood Week 2026 reflects this vision by bringing the importance of early childhood into our homes, neighborhoods, and communities. Led by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), the Week brings together different sectors around a shared commitment to giving every child the opportunity to thrive.
What makes this year's edition particularly meaningful is that, for the first time, Early Childhood Week is taking place nationwide. With more than 130 participating entities and over 300 activities and experiences across the UAE, it demonstrates how collective efforts can translate a national priority into meaningful opportunities for children and families.
Under the theme "Every Moment Matters," the Week reinforces an important message: investing in children goes beyond providing services and programs. It is about creating environments where they feel safe, supported, and encouraged to reach their full potential. The foundations we build during these early years will help shape the generation that contributes to our country's future.
What are the key efforts and initiatives being implemented by the UAE to enhance children's quality of life and ensure they grow up in safe and stimulating environments?
Supporting children's well-being requires us to look at the whole child and the environment in which they grow up. In the UAE, this is reflected in an integrated approach that brings together healthcare, education, child protection, and family support, recognizing that every aspect of a child's development is connected.
Early Childhood Week complements these efforts by creating opportunities for children to learn through play, exploration, and interaction. Across the country, the program offers a range of sports, arts, and cultural experiences, alongside reading and storytelling workshops that encourage curiosity, creativity, and social interaction.
Inclusivity is also an important part of this approach. The program includes experiences that consider the needs of children of determination, supporting their participation alongside their families and peers.
Ultimately, enhancing children's quality of life means looking beyond essential services to the experiences, relationships, and surroundings that influence how they grow. By making these opportunities more accessible, we can help create communities where children feel included, valued, and supported.
How do these activities contribute to strengthening the role of families and communities in developing children’s skills and instilling values and national identity?
A child's earliest experiences often happen within the family, where they begin to develop their confidence, communication skills, values, and sense of belonging. Parents and caregivers play an essential role in this journey, and Early Childhood Week encourages them to become more actively involved in their children's learning and discovery.
Through activities such as reading, storytelling, sports, and creative workshops, families can spend meaningful time together while helping children develop important social, physical, and cognitive skills.
The Week also creates opportunities for children to connect with their cultural identity. Heritage-inspired experiences and museum visits introduce them to the UAE's history, traditions, and values in engaging and age-appropriate ways. By experiencing their heritage firsthand, children can develop a deeper appreciation of where they come from and a stronger sense of national pride.
The involvement of educational and cultural institutions, alongside community organizations, further strengthens these efforts. When families and communities work together, they create a supportive environment where children can develop essential life skills while building a lasting connection to their culture and identity.
What message does the UAE seek to convey through Early Childhood Week, and what lasting impact does it hope to achieve across society?
At the heart of Early Childhood Week is a simple message: every moment we spend with a child is an opportunity to make a positive difference in their life.
Children's development is shaped by much more than formal education. The conversations they have, the relationships they build, and the experiences they share all contribute to who they become. Through the theme "Every Moment Matters," we want to encourage everyone to recognize the value of these interactions and the role they can play in nurturing the next generation.
Our ambition, however, extends beyond the Early Childhood Week. We want to see greater awareness translate into lasting changes in how families, organizations, and communities support young children. This means encouraging more meaningful family interactions, creating welcoming spaces for children, and strengthening partnerships that continue to deliver value long after the activities conclude.
For us, the true measure of success is what continues beyond the Week: the positive habits families adopt, the opportunities communities create, and the sustained commitment to ensuring every child has the best possible start in life.